Christie Brinkley, 65, stuns in bikini photos: 'Are you even human?'

We’ll have what Christie Brinkley is having. The model and actress, who recently turned 65, shared photos from her latest trip to Turks & Caicos, where she owns a home, and it’s just another reminder that she is an ageless wonder.

Fresh off her run in Broadway’s Chicago, Brinkley kicked back by the shore in a string bikini for a series of four sexy snapshots. “Early Morning Swim,” she captioned the set. “Fish were jumping, pelicans swooping by and warm rays of sunshine... Just soaking it all in!” Her pose was straight out of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which she last posed for — with her two daughters — in 2017.

The post had her social media followers trying to soak up any tips on what she’s doing to look so good. “Are you even human?” asked one commenter. Another posted, “A natural born goddess and still throwin down at 65.” Yet another person wrote, “Father Time doesn't know you exist.”

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

Of course, there was some speculation that she’s had work done. One person wrote, “She has had soooo much surgery you guys... This is not unassisted unless she is from another planet.”

(Screenshot: Christie Brinkley via Instagram) More

While Brinkley has said she’s tried Botox and hated it, she’s also said she uses Xeomin, which is similar, and does Ultherapy, a noninvasive treatment that uses ultrasound technology to tighten skin.

Brinkley, who has her own anti-aging skincare line, also follows a lacto-vegetarian diet and works out regularly doing yoga and the Total Gym.

She’s on vacation at her beloved Caribbean home, which she said was “miraculously” spared during Hurricane Irma in 2017. (It’s for rent.) She’s with her daughters, singer Alexa Ray Joel and model Sailor Brinkley Cook, for her stay in paradise.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.