Chrissy Teigen said ketamine therapy made her see her late son Jack. She's not the only celebrity to undergo treatments.

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her 38th birthday surrounded by friends and family. Also on the agenda? A mental health treatment known as ketamine therapy.

The Chrissy’s Court star took to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 1, to detail how she honored her 38th birthday. In the caption of a photo of her and husband John Legend, Teigen wrote, “I had a really nice birthday, went to to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried. Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend.”

Teigen has spoke candidly about the pregnancy loss she experienced in Sept. 2020, explaining that she and Legend named their child Jack . Since, Teigen — who is also mother to Luna, 7, and Miles, 5 — welcomed two more children. Teigen and Legend’s daughter Esti was born in January 2023, while the couple’s surrogate gave birth to their son Wren in June 2023.

Ketamine, which has been used as an anesthetic since the '60s and also gained popularity as a club drug in the '90s due to its psychedelic effects, is used off-label by some medical professionals for its potential mental health benefits. Studies have shown that the drug may help people manage treatment-resistant depression , and some fans see it as a potential alternative to drugs like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) , which come with side effects like an impact on one's appetite and sexual function. People seeking these treatments can go to ketamine clinics for therapy, and typically receive the drug intravenously.

Though the Cravings author has long spoken about her mental health struggles and the ways in which talk therapy has helped her heal in different areas of her life, this is the first time she has mentioned ketamine therapy publicly. She’s not the only star to use ketamine therapy as a tool for healing, however. Lamar Odom claimed ketamine therapy helped him manage his substance use disorder . Sharon Osbourne said in a 2021 interview with DailyMailTV that ketamine treatment helped her overcome her feelings about her exit from The Talk.

“I got it all out,” Osbourne said at the time. “All the tears and everything that I felt, you know. All of that, it's gone.”

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra has gone so far as to share his ketamine therapy treatments with the audience of his MTV series, taking the cameras inside the treatment room during a 2023 episode. He told Yahoo Life of the process, "Doing it was a little bit scary at first, to be honest, but I was ready for a deep dive, especially doing it with a therapist and medical professionals involved. Ketamine is a pretty sedating experience. Having done that recreationally and having a lot of enlightenment with that, I felt like this was the best route to really get to the core of the issues I’ve had."