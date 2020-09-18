Chrissy Teigen opens up about her 'high-risk' pregnancy — and accidentally reveals the sex of baby No.3

Chrissy Teigen accidentally revealed the sex of her next baby on Instagram Stories as she was sharing her experiences during her third pregnancy. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Chrissy Teigen decided to take to Instagram to air her pregnancy woes and accidentally revealed that she is expecting a boy.

It looks like it’s going to be another boy for the 34-year-old Cravings entrepreneur, and husband, John Legend, who are already the parents to Luna and Miles. On Thursday, the mother of two shared videos on her Instagram Stories detailing the struggles she has been experiencing in her third pregnancy. One of the videos showed her in bed while her daughter, Luna, tended to her. She later revealed that she has been experiencing a lot of bleeding.

“My placenta sucks,” Teigen shared. “It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancy. With Luna, with Miles, it just like stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was like stealing all of his food because I was getting huge, but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early. Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times.”

Then the model slipped up after she began talking about how her current baby is doing.

“Anyways, [my placenta] is super weak. It’s so weird because the baby is really, really healthy. He’s big, he’s probably... opps,” she proceeded to cover her mouth when she realized what she had just done. She also captioned the video “hahahaha might as well tell you.”

Teigen shared the video on Twitter as well.

Aside from accidentally spilling the beans about her son, Teigen assured fans that she was going to be fine as long as she stuck to her bed rest. She advised other pregnant moms to not be alarmed if they see blood, but urged them talk to their doctors always.

A fan hilariously reacted to Teigen’s slip up calling it “the perfect gender reveal.”

Teigen responded to the tweet with a reference to the recent California wildfires that was reportedly caused by a botched gender-reveal.

“No fires and no one shot in the d***,” she wrote.

There have been calls for a stop to gender-reveal parties, including from Jenna Myers Karvunidis who is credited with popularizing the trend.

