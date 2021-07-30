Chrissy Teigen reveals her breast implant removal scars 1 year after surgery

Chrissy Teigen on the red carpet. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chrissy Teigen just gave fans another peek at her surgical scars.

The model, who had her breast implants removed in 2020, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself with her shirt lifted up just enough to reveal her scars. She tagged her plastic surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, in the caption, writing, “Thanks to the homie @garthfisherMD lol.”

Teigen, who shares two children with her husband John Legend, previously told Glamour UK that her decision to get breast implants at age 20 had to do with her work as a swimsuit model.

Chrissy Teigen shared her breast implant removal scars on Instagram. (Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

“I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky,” she explained to the outlet in March 2020. “But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

In May of 2020, the Lip Sync Battle co-host announced she was having surgery imminently, writing on Instagram at the time, “I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort.”

It’s not unusual for people to make the decision to remove their breast implants. In fact, it’s recommended for breast implants to be removed or exchanged every 10 to 15 years, as in certain cases, “the outside shell of the implant breaks down causing silicone to leak and the scar tissue around the implant to harden,” according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Teigen was 34 when she had her implants removed, meaning she was right within that decision window.

The surgery, which is typically an outpatient procedure, involves creating an incision under the lower fold of the breast to remove the implant. Healing can take several weeks, if not longer.

This is not the only time that Teigen has shared her surgical scars. Last year, she posted an image from her surgery day to social media after her friends did not believe she had her implants removed. “Trust me,” she joked on the pic.