Chris Pratt's Marvel diet — drinking over 100 glasses of water a day — is a recipe for water poisoning in most people, a doctor warns

Chris Pratt reportedly drank well over 100 glasses of water every day in the process of getting ripped for his role as "Star Lord," but that amount is unrealistic and could even be dangerous, according to a doctor.

The actor made a major body transformation when he was cast for the leading role 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

As part of the process, Marvel connected Pratt to nutritionist Philip Goglia, who had the actor drink a glass of water for every pound of his body weight, Vanity Fair reported.

"I was peeing all day long, every day," Pratt said. "That part was a nightmare."

The actor's team did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

It's not clear how much Pratt weighs — and the number likely changes as he trains for varying movie roles. At six feet, two inches tall with an athletic build, he might weigh in somewhere between 180 to 220 based on average heights and weights of pro athletes.

Regardless of his specific weight, a glass of water per pound of body weight daily would be way too much for anyone, according to experts.

Causes and risks of water poisoning

Constant peeing isn't the only risk of drinking extreme amounts of water, Dr. Ryan Marino noted in a thread on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Marino, who is triple-board certified in medical toxicology, emergency medicine, and addiction medicine and works at University Hospitals in Cleveland, said it's highly unlikely Pratt was able to consume so much water, and it could be hazardous if he did.

"This is not possible and is literally how you get water poisoning, which is really, really dangerous to do cause it's really, really bad," he wrote. "He absolutely did not do this, and you should not do this, too."

Water poisoning, also known as water intoxication or hyperhydration, can cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, confusion, although it's rare in otherwise healthy people, experts previously told Insider.

However, in extreme cases water poisoning can be deadly . When you drink too much water in a short time period, it can cause an imbalance of electrolytes such as sodium, which can eventually lead to headaches, disorientation, cramps, seizures, or even brain damage or a coma, an exercise science expert previously told Insider.

How much water is too much

The body can handle about a quart (about four cups or 32 ounces) of water per hour, or 20 to 28 quarts per day thanks to the kidneys, according to research .

Case reports suggest water intoxication can happen after drinking between two to four quarts of water in an hour or less, or more than five liters in a few hours.

In some cases, more water may be helpful for people with a high activity level or high protein diet, Insider's Jackson Thompson previously reported. Some pro athletes like Tom Brady claim to drink more than two gallons of water daily , or around 256 ounces, more than an ounce per pound of body weight.

The ideal amount of water to drink each day depends on individual factors like activity level. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommend 125 ounces per day for men and 91 ounces for women.

