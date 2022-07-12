Chris Hemsworth shares adorable photos with his daughter on 'Thor' set 11 years apart: 'She's my favorite superhero'

Chris Hemsworth has a favorite superhero — and it isn't Thor!

On Monday, the Thor: Love and Thunder star, 38, posted a sweet tribute to his daughter India Rose, 10, lovingly referring to her as his "favorite superhero."

"Here's two pics of me and my daughter," he captioned the pair of photos. "One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She's my favorite superhero."

In the first picture, baby India is seen sitting next to her superhero dad on set of the Marvel film — as Thor's famous hammer lays next to her. In the second pic, the father-daughter duo are seen cuddling during a moment of downtown on set of the latest iteration of the franchise.

In addition to India, Hemsworth is also a proud papa to twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 8, all of whom he shares with his wife Elsa Pataky.

As it turns out, being the daughter of a famous superhero has its perks.

As Hemsworth said in a recent interview, two of his children make an appearance in the latest film — including India, who "plays the character of Love" while one of his sons portrays a young Thor. And they weren't alone. Director Taika Waititi and co-stars Christian Bale and Natalie Portman brought their kids along for the ride, too.

So cool that Chris Hemsworth's son plays the younger Thor and his daughter plays the character of Love in #ThorLoveAndThunder. https://t.co/ObvzQmR1sb — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) July 9, 2022

"It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," he explained. "And Taika had his children in there, Bale had his, Natalie had her kids as well. That's my daughter as well, she plays the character of Love. And you know, it felt sort of like a one-off, fun family experience. I don't want them to now go on to be child stars and actors. It was just a special sort of experience we all had and they loved it, they had a great time."

Hemsworth opened up in a 2017 interview with People about his unique parenting style, explaining that he never wants his kids to "feel like they're privileged."

"I grew up with very little money, but my parents were my absolute heroes," he said. "They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind.

"Financially, we're in a different position, but I want to make sure they know these things don't come easy," he continued. "You have to work for it, and you can't take it for granted. Success is more about the values we have and the type of people we are rather than the material objects that we might obtain."

