Chillicothe nature dome hopes to help connect people back to the Earth

CHILLICOTHE — Have you ever wanted to escape into the woods for a moment of relaxation? If so you need to check out Geode Nature Dome, a local outdoor event space built to help connect people with the nature around us and Earth as a whole.

The Geode Nature Dome was created in late 2019 by owner Marci Hedderson-Carroll who had moved back to the area to help with her family. After a career in the Highway Patrol, she was teaching hot yoga classes in various studios in Ohio but hated how disconnected from nature she felt, which is what led her to open the dome.

She said she has always been a nature and fitness lover so the business was a big passion project for her. She also wanted to help showcase the beauty that is in Ross County as she feels many take it for granted.

"We don't know what's in our own backyard," said Hedderson-Carroll.

She said the dome and the trail near it help to connect and restore people through nature and break up the everyday monotony that people can feel in life when all they do is go to work then go home repeatedly. She believes being out in nature can help heal the body and mind of a person, just like yoga and the other activities offered.

"The connection with nature is healing," said Hedderson-Carroll. "This is an escape from the chaos."

Outside of the dome, which is able to be seen through the clear section of the wall, visitors get a unique look at nature with many trees, a small creek and a variety of wildlife, including on occasion deer, squirrels, bobcats and more.

"Every season renders something different," said Hedderson-Carroll.

One of her favorite parts about owning the 20-foot-tall dome is getting to see people's faces as they walk into the space and become in awe of nature.

Owner Marci Hedderson-Carroll stands near the clear wall that overlooks the beautiful nature of Ross County.

Starting in 2019 Hedderson-Carroll quickly felt the impact of the pandemic which caused her quickly growing business to come to a rapid stop. However, she said while it frustrated her at the time she is now grateful for having to slow down and reevaluate her plans.

She now takes more time to think about her decisions and classes offered by evaluating what it will mean for the business and for her personally since getting burnt out is easy to do when you are running at full steam. She is also more conscious about taking breaks for herself so that way when she is in the dome she can function at her highest potential.

When she is in the dome she likes to focus on motivating others and helping participants reach their goals.

"I love to empower people," said Hedderson-Carroll.

She said she starts her motivation by working with people to get past any barriers or self-doubt they may have in their minds and letting them know that they can accomplish almost anything they set their mind to.

She said really enjoys being able to help people accomplish their goals and reach a higher level of happiness in life.

The Geode Nature Dome is located at 2467 Rocky Road in Chillicothe, to learn more about the dome and how to book events in it visit them online.

