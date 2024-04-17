Chill Out Naturally: 9 Supplements to Help Find Your Inner Zen

Experts weigh in on what you need to know, and what supplements may *actually* calm your nerves.

Getty Images

In this day and age, it’s almost impossible not to experience some form of anxiety. Whether you find social interactions triggering or you just feel generally anxious, know you’re not alone. Research suggests 31% of adults in the U.S. experience an anxiety disorder at some time in their lives.

“Anxiety is a complex, yet quite common, mental health condition that can significantly impact an individual's quality of life,” says Jasmine Sawhne, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist. “It encompasses a wide range of symptoms, including excessive worry, fear, restlessness, as well as physical manifestations such as rapid heartbeat and muscle tension.”

Anxiety can also include impatience, a need for perfection, and irritability, adds Mary Tate, LCSW. a psychotherapist. “Behaviorally, anxiety may manifest as creating rituals, zoning out, and self-medicating with drugs or alcohol."

Most of the time, anxiety is treated with medications and therapy. But can supplements play a role, too? Here's what experts have to say about using supplements to help cope with anxiety symptoms including which ones may help and what you need to consider before taking them.







Key Takeaway

If you feel like you have an anxiety disorder or are experiencing symptoms of anxiety, speak with a mental health expert. They can diagnose your condition and may even consider prescribing a medication that can help ease your symptoms, says Sawhne. “In some cases, psychiatric medication can provide relief from severe anxiety. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are highly effective in treating anxiety disorders.”







How Taking Supplements Help Anxiety

When it comes to managing symptoms of anxiety daily, Sawhne suggests making certain changes to your lifestyle. Engaging in regular exercise, eating healthy foods, and practicing stress management techniques can all contribute to overall well-being, she explains.

“This is where supplements can also play a helpful role,” she adds. “Supplements can be a useful adjunctive treatment for managing anxiety, especially when combined with these other therapeutic approaches.”

For instance, some herbs and minerals positively stimulate brain receptors and neurotransmitters, Sawhne notes. They may even help reduce side effects from conventional treatments (such as SSRIs). Keep in mind, though, that supplements aren't a magic bullet for treating anxiety. “I do not advise using them as a standalone treatment for severe anxiety disorders, as some supplements may have other adverse effects, especially when taken in high doses or for extended periods,” Sawhne says.

It’s also imperative to ask a healthcare provider what the appropriate dose is for each supplement, Tate adds. The same goes for how long you should take it—factors such as your health history, biomarkers, and current medications matter when it comes to supplementing with certain nutrients.



Related: I Haven’t Had a Drink in 800 Days—and These Are the Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks I’ve Tried

Supplements That May Combat Anxiety

If you think taking supplements to help curb your anxious thoughts might be right for you, here are nine different vitamins, herbs, amino acids, and minerals that may make an impact. Just be sure to consult with a healthcare provider first before adding them to your regimen.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a herb that’s traditionally been used in Ayurvedic medicine to help mitigate feelings of stress and anxiety, Sawhne explains. “Studies have shown that ashwagandha may reduce cortisol levels—a stress hormone—and regulate neurotransmitter activity, including GABA receptors, which can promote relaxation and reduce anxiety symptoms."

Research indicates the herb may be most effective when taking 500 to 600 milligrams (mg) per day, though consult with a medical professional first. Ashwagandha appears to be well tolerated by most folks, but common side effects include nausea, drowsiness, and an upset stomach.

L-theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid that’s largely found in tea leaves, but especially green tea, says registered dietitian Michelle Routhenstein, MS, RD, CDCES, CDN. “It’s been shown to help increase levels of neurotransmitters, such as GABA and dopamine in the brain, promoting relaxation and lowering anxiety."

The recommended dose typically ranges from 100 to 200 mg per day, Routhenstein explains. Side effects of L-theanine may include nausea, upset stomach, or headaches.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil supplements, have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, says Sawhne. They also may help regulate neurotransmitter function in the brain, including serotonin and dopamine, which can improve mood and reduce anxiety.

The best dose for you will depend on your health history and what your diet currently looks like, notes Routhenstein. However, taking 250 to 500 mg of combined EPA and DHA (the omega-3s that primarily come from fatty fish) per day should be tolerable.

“Potential risks linked to omega-3 supplementation include gastrointestinal discomfort, heartburn, potential atrial fibrillation in exceedingly high doses, and heightened risk of bleeding, particularly in individuals taking blood thinners,” she says.

Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in regulating neurotransmitters like GABA and glutamate, says Sawhne. This may help alleviate anxiety symptoms by promoting relaxation and reducing muscle tension. Magnesium also has been studied for its beneficial effects on sleep, she says.

Magnesium can be found naturally in leafy greens, nuts, and whole grains. However, taking 300 to 400 mg daily in addition to eating those foods may help quell anxious thoughts (and promote good sleep, which can also help combat anxiety).

“Consuming more than 400 mg [of magnesium] per day can lead to gastrointestinal distress such as bloating and diarrhea,” says Routhenstein.

Vitamin D

You get vitamin D from sun exposure and from eating foods such as fatty fish and fortified dairy products. But oftentimes, it’s challenging to get enough from sunshine and food alone.

Getting adequate vitamin D is crucial, though, because it plays an important role in mood regulation and brain function, says Routhenstein. “Vitamin D deficiency is linked to higher levels of anxiety.”

Speak to a healthcare provider about getting blood work done to see if you’re deficient in the vitamin. Based on your level of deficiency, supplement doses can range anywhere from 600 to 5,000 IU (international units) or more per day, says Routhenstein. But it’s imperative to know your levels before supplementing because it can build up in your system.

“The risks of high vitamin D levels include potential toxicity symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, kidney damage, elevated blood calcium levels, and an increased risk of cardiovascular events,” she says.

Probiotics

Have you heard of the gut-brain axis? Essentially, there’s a link between how your stomach is feeling and your mood, says Sawhne. “There is evidence that gut health plays a role in mental health, and probiotics may help alleviate anxiety symptoms by improving gut microbiota."

In fact, the neurotransmitter (and hormone), serotonin, also exists in your intestines—not just your brain, adds Tate. An astonishing 95% of your body’s supply of serotonin resides in the gut.

If you’re considering taking a probiotic, check in with a healthcare provider or a registered dietitian to talk about which one is right for you. Apart from bloating and other side effects, taking probiotics may cause small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) in some people.

B Complex

B complex contains eight B vitamins, which according to Sawhne, are involved in neurotransmitter synthesis and have been linked to mood regulation. What's more, deficiencies in vitamin B12 and vitamin B6 may increase the risk of anxiety and depression.

Side effects of taking B complex can vary since it contains eight different vitamins. For instance, vitamin B2 is what turns your urine bright yellow (or fluorescent green). Talk to a healthcare provider or a registered dietitian about which B complex vitamin may be best for you.

Lavender

Not only can smelling lavender invite tranquility, but registered dietitian Samantha Shuflin, MS, RDN, LDN says taking the purple plant in the form of an oral supplement can also help reduce anxiety—especially for those with general anxiety disorder.

“One study's findings suggest that taking 80 mg of Silexan lavender supplement could be as effective as 500 mg of Lorazepam (a common benzodiazepine)," says Shufflin.

Side effects of taking lavender supplements may include headache, increased appetite, and constipation. Also, never take lavender oil directly, as it can have toxic effects on the body.

Kava

The herbal beverage, kava, is native to the South Pacific Islands, and is known to coax relaxation and is enjoyed socially.

“When looking for a kava supplement, look for one that lists a high standard amount of kavalactones, the effective compound in kava. A meta-analysis showed that 200 mg or more of kavalactone per day was effective in relieving anxiety,” Shuflin says.

However, kava can easily become dangerous, she adds. “When taken consistently for over a month, or at a high dose (1,000 mg per day or more), kava can cause serious liver damage.”

Kava should only be taken short-term. And those with liver problems, clinical depression, and who are pregnant or breastfeeding, should avoid it, she explains.

Bottom Line

When experiencing anxiety, your first line of defense is to contact a healthcare provider who can help diagnose your symptoms and put you in touch with the appropriate mental health provider. From there, they can craft a treatment plan that’s right for you and your health needs. You also can ask about using certain vitamins, minerals, and herbs to help quell anxiety symptoms, but our experts do not recommend them as a standalone treatment for anxiety.

Related: A Basic Guide to Dietary Supplements

For more Shape news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Shape.