Children’s Mercy host prom for patients on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy hosted a prom for the patients who wouldn’t be able to attend their own prom on Friday.

It’s the first time since 2019 that they’ve been able to host the event due to the pandemic.

“Prom is a rite of passage, and we are so happy to be able to provide that for them,” said Trista Tate, manager of Patient and Family Programs at Children’s Mercy.

For some, the excitement was getting to do something different.

“Not a lot of people get out of their room,” said patient Abram Gerber. “So, it’s good to see other people.”

Others just enjoyed the process of getting ready, picking an outfit, and feeling beautiful.

“We got our hair and makeup done by the volunteers,” said Chihiro McKendry.

She told FOX4 she was originally deciding between two dresses before picking the dark red floor-length gown she was sporting on the red carpet.

“I saw that, and I was like, that’s cute! And I feel wonderful in this dress,” she said.

Tate said that while some need access to treatment, others just aren’t as comfortable attending school proms.

”Maybe they have a port that shows through their dress, maybe they don’t have any hair. Here they can come and won’t be judged,” she said.

It’s one of the best aspects of the night for McKendry.

“I think that’s honestly what makes this event so wonderful because it’s for these patients,” she said.

“Oh, my gosh. I cannot wait to see people on the dance floor and just having a good time,” said Tate. “Not worrying about why they’re here and not worried about their diagnosis. Just being able to be a teenager.”

McKendry tells FOX4 that she” hadn’t gone into the main event yet and it’s been really fun already. The people here have been very kind, I feel like my self-esteem has boosted exponentially in one night.”

