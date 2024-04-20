Children dealing with daunting illnesses get playhouses through Bryant University program

Children contending with life-threatening illnesses receive the playhouses of their dreams through a program coordinated by students in the Project Management Club at Bryant University.

Project Playhouse taps into community partnerships with area vocational high schools, local and national businesses and The Tomorrow Fund. The houses are delivered to the kids' homes.

Brock Nowicki, a 4-year-old from West Greenwich, recently underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor and has been undergoing chemotherapy and proton radiation. He's a big superhero fan, so you can imagine the fun he's having in his own Avengers tower playhouse built for him by students at South Shore Vocational Technical High School in the Plymouth County town of Hanover, Massachusetts.

Zoe Smith, 4, of Somerset, Massachusetts, who is in remission from leukemia, loves mermaids and princesses, so students at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School pulled together an underwater-themed playhouse for her, complete with an indoor hose hookup so she can splash away in her own private playhouse.

Zoe Smith beams from the doorway of her custom-built underwater-themed playhouse, which was delivered to the 4-year-old's home in Somerset, Massachusetts, after being revealed on Thursday.

Brock Nowicki, 4 years old, of West Greenwich, gets down to business Thursday in his new superhero-themed Avengers tower playhouse.

