A childhood dream turned into reality, but it all started with a Crayola and a piece of paper

Little Rock, Ark.- A childhood dream of becoming a doctor is what won Caleb Coleman the Crayola Dream Works Competition in the late 1990s.

It is a competition that thousands of schools participate in, with the winners getting to have their art featured in one of the largest children’s art collections.

“The prompt at the time was…draw what you want to be when you grow up and I drew a doctor that looked like a clown and titled it ‘Happy Doctor’,” Caleb Coleman said.

His mom, Angie, said that from the time Caleb could walk and play, he was pushing his medical cart around the house pretending to be a doctor.

“Caleb’s always been artistic ever since he was little…so we weren’t completely surprised when he won the art contest,” Angie Coleman said.

Caleb won as a kindergartener and traveled to Pennsylvania with his family to watch his art be hung in the museum and tour the Crayola factory.

Now, Caleb is all grown up, and that art was still in Pennsylvania until it was returned for a special occasion.

“I had no idea, my mom had reached out to Crayola, she originally asked for just a copy, and then they said no we’ll even do better than that, we will send you the original,” Angie Coleman said.

Leaving Caleb speechless on his white coat ceremony day.

“It was a really special fit it was probably one of the most special gifts I had ever received,” Caleb Coleman said.

Acting as a reminder for Caleb before heading into work each and every day.

“That message that I sent myself 20 years ago, 22 years ago now, that you know just be happy, you’re doing what you’ve always wanted to do,” Caleb Coleman said.

