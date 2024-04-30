Is your child the next Gerber baby? You could win $25,000. Here's how to enter the contest.

Attention proud parents: Does your child have what it takes?

The call for entries is now open for the 2024 Gerber Photo Search.

On Tuesday, the childhood nutrition company opened its contest kicking off the program's 14th annual photo search to find its national "spokesbaby."

Parents can submit photos and videos of their little ones up to 4 years old for a chance at their child reigning as Gerber's 2024 ambassador.

2023 Gerber Baby: Colorado 'rainbow baby' named last year's winner

The 14th annual Gerber baby photo search to find its national "spokesbaby" is underway. The contest runs through May 24, 2024.

A grand prize of $25,000 is included.

"To help parents celebrate the many incredible moments that make raising a baby so rewarding, in addition to announcing this year’s official Gerber Baby, Gerber will offer prizes to 10 additional babies whose submissions showcase the adorable, silly, and unique moments in their lives," the company wrote in a press release.

Previous winners to help pick this year's Gerber baby

For the first time this year, Gerber has expanded the selection committee to include former Gerber Babies and their families "to bring their experience to the selection process."

This year's grand prize package includes the opportunity to serve as "Chief Growing Officer," be featured on Gerber's social media throughout the year and other prizes.

How to enter the Gerber baby contest

Parents and guardians can submit photos and videos of their tyke for a chance at their child winning the 2024 title.

The call for entries is now open for the 2024 Gerber Photo Search

Judges will choose this year's Gerber baby based on criteria including appearance and consistency with Gerber's heritage.

The photo search contest ends May 24.

For more information and to apply visit photosearch.gerber.com.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gerber Baby contest 2024: Company now accepting entries