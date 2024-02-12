Child Found Tortured, Locked in Filthy Dog Crate by Parents

Trigger warning: This article contains distressing details about child abuse.

A shocking case of child abuse has emerged in Pennsylvania, where the parents of a young girl allegedly subjected her to horrific cruelty, including confinement in a dog crate and maltreatment with a BB gun.

Pennsylvania child shot with BB gun, locked in dog crate with dog feces

The Pennsylvania State Police took Jacob William Weight, 37, and Mimi Ann Frost, 33, into custody on Feb. 6. This was after the authorities received reports of an unresponsive child on Jan. 7. The pair have been accused of abusing their 6-year-old daughter, with conditions at the residence found to be shocking and unfit for a child.

The police reportedly discovered the house littered with dog feces, garbage, and urine. Additionally, the victim’s siblings reported instances of abuse. They stated that the parents kept the little girl captive in a dog crate, bound with zip ties, and had repeatedly assaulted her with a broom. Upon her rescue, authorities found her malnourished, with multiple abrasions and open sores — per PEOPLE.

What’s more, the severity of the child’s medical state reflected prolonged neglect and torment. The victim also disclosed to a therapist the extent of her suffering. This included having to sleep in a dog crate every night and being forcefully fed dog food. The alleged torturer, Weight, supposedly shot her legs with a BB gun.

Further, they subjected the child to more distress if she attempted to break free from her caged confines. Worryingly, there were other children in the house as well as pet dogs. However, unlike the victim, they were not malnourished, highlighting the intentional ill-treatment directed towards her.

The couple now face a slew of charges, including assault on a minor, corruption of minors, involuntary servitude, strangulation, false imprisonment, and child endangerment. They are now held without bail at the Fayette County Prison.

If you suspect a case of child abuse, you can call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or visit www.childhelp.org.

