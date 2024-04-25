Need child care assistance? Your guide to applying for and renewing CCAP in Larimer County

Larimer County Department of Human Services enacted an enrollment freeze for the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program, citing insufficient funding this fiscal year and the upcoming loss of emergency federal funds that have supported the program since the pandemic.

CCAP is a statewide program that provides child care services to families that are “homeless, working, searching for work or in school,” according to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood's website.

Here is information for parents currently enrolled in the program or looking to apply for it during the county's freeze:

Am I eligible for CCAP?

Each county is in charge of setting eligibility criteria “but must help families that have an income of 185% or less of the federal poverty guideline,” according to the state. Families with an income over 85% of the state median are not eligible.

In Larimer County, the entrance criteria for income is set to less than 225% of the federal poverty level, according to county spokesperson Jill Maasch.

Am I affected by the enrollment freeze?

Families enrolled before the freeze will continue to be in the program as long as they meet eligibility criteria. According to a county announcement on the freeze, "exceptions are made for families in child welfare or the Colorado Works program, ensuring their eligibility determination and potential inclusion in the program if qualified."

If I am on CCAP, do I need to renew?

Yes, every 12 months from the day of your enrollment. Larimer County will mail the redetermination packet to the client 45 days before the deadline.

Should I still apply if I’m not on the program?

Yes, according to Larimer County’s website, the state will still accept and screen applications.

“When the enrollment freeze is lifted, we will work through the eligibility steps for those who have been pre-screened during this enrollment freeze time,” Maasch said in an email to the Coloradoan in February.

Where do I find providers and how do I apply?

You can find providers near you on the Larimer Child Care Connect website: https://www.larimerchildcare.org/welcome.

To apply for CCAP, you can find the forms in English and in Spanish on the county’s website: https://www.larimer.gov/humanservices/public-benefits/ccap.

If you are filling out a paper application, you can drop it at any Larimer County Human Services location. The county said the best locations to do so are:

1501 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins

2555 Midpoint Drive, Suite F, Fort Collins

200 Peridot Ave., Loveland

All of these have drop boxes that are located outside and are available 24/7.

To submit the application electronically, visit the PEAK website: https://peak.my.site.com/peak/s/peak-landing-page.

The county said, "After submitting an application, the Larimer County Department of Human Services CCAP team will process the application within 15 days. However, it is important for the applicant to be responsive should the CCAP Team request additional information from the applicant. Delays in returning requested information will result in delays in the processing time of an application."

Why is there a freeze?

Since 2021, the county has received $1.7 million annually through the American Rescue Plan Act. According to the Feb. 5 news release from the county, these funds will end this year. The county also projected to overspend $800,000 on CCAP this fiscal year.

An enrollment freeze was put in place to “restore budget balance.”

When will the enrollment freeze be lifted?

There’s not a clear timeline yet, but the county said it will "very likely" remain on a freeze in the next fiscal year (which starts July 1, 2024).

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Child care in Larimer County: Guide to applying for, renewing CCAP