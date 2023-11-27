These Chic Suit Vests Will Make You Feel Like a Straight-Up Boss



Waistcoats, or suit vests, are probably one trend you haven't been able to escape—either on IG or IRL. This sleeveless style starting popping up earlier last year, and now they're actually everywhere. Their dominance in the street-style scene is all thanks to their versatility—i.e., you can make them ultra fancy or super casual depending on the fit and style. Wear a vest by itself or over a button-down; wear it with coordinating pants (as they often come in a set, so fun!) or with literally any other bottoms. Add some loafers, and you're lookin' like a real boss.

While vests are typically staples in the menswear department, the styles for women are sophisticated whether they're boxy or more cinched at the waist. They also come in cropped, open back, and halter neck versions that put a more skin-baring spin on the classic look. Here, we rounded up 32 suit vests for women (or anyone really!) in all sorts of fabrics, lengths, colors, and styles.

Our top picks for the best suit vests of 2023:

Pretty sure you'll look like the most put-together person when you sport any of these. Yes, even if you wear yours with jeans. They're *that* powerful. Keep shopping below for some of the best waistcoats, and click the link if you want need some work outfit inspiration.

Faux Leather Vest

For a vest with a little more edge, this black leather-like style is definitely for you.



Rave Review: "Finally! I have been eyeing this blazer from day one. I absolutely love ❤️ it. The leather is soft and looks good. The fit is perfect. So happy!"

Shop Now Faux Leather Vest eloquii.com $89.99

x REVOLVE Stella Vest

This zippered, asymmetrical look is sooo pretty and I need it in my closet ASAP.

Shop Now x REVOLVE Stella Vest $94.00

Jacquard Vest Jumpsuit VEST JUMPSUIT

This jacquard print is beyond chic on this halter neck and open back number.

Shop Now Jacquard Vest Jumpsuit VEST JUMPSUIT zara.com $59.90

Editor Plaid Button Front Blazer Vest

How cute is this plaid design? It also has two front pockets to easily store your wallet and lip stick. Yay, convenience!

Rave Review: "Super flattering and sophisticated vest! This makes me feel like full blown New Yorker in a high rise law firm! It is very feminine but powerful outfit with the matching pants. So happy I bought the set!"



Shop Now Editor Plaid Button Front Blazer Vest express.com $49.00

Halter Velvet Vest

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and I'd def wear this standout to the next holiday party if I were you!

Rave Review: "I liked this even better than the pictures! It has a very figure flattering fit. It's hot and classy; I am looking forward to wearing to a holiday party. The fabric is thick but lays nicely and lining is soft."



Shop Now Halter Velvet Vest whitehouseblackmarket.com $69.30

V-Neck Suiting Vest

Add some refreshing color in your life with this v-neck silhouette available in this bright honey gold color, green, cinnamon, and purple!

Rave Review: "Love it! The fit was great, the color was spot on, and the quality of the material was excellent."

Shop Now V-Neck Suiting Vest nyandcompany.com $30.00

Belted Halter Vest

Idk about you, but this double-belted halter piece is giving B-A-D-D-I-E.

Shop Now Belted Halter Vest zara.com $45.90

Shields Vest

Get a dose of whimsy with this cute floral print vest that has mother of pearl buttons, an adjustable strap, and two front pockets.

Shop Now Shields Vest lisasaysgah.com $2023.00

Mura Suiting Vest

The no-white-after-Labor-Day rule is not a real rule. Just so you know! This plunge suit vest will command attention no matter where you don it, especially with the coordinating pleated, mini skirt.

Rave Review: "The fabric of the vest is great it’s giving luxury. Perfect with a wild pant or a skirt."



Shop Now Mura Suiting Vest meshki.us $79.00

Izara Vest - V Neck Button Up Cropped Vest in Chocolate

What do you wanna go for? Chocolate, white, or mocha?

Rave Review: "Such a sleek cute vest! No bra required as it holds you in well! If you're worried, I used double tape and it was fine. Such a comfortable and great top!"

Shop Now Izara Vest - V Neck Button Up Cropped Vest in Chocolate showpo.com $69.95

Office Babe Button Up Vest

Show 'em who's boss in this charcoal button up vest.

Shop Now Office Babe Button Up Vest rebdolls.com $31.43

Fable Double Breasted Vest in Ivory

This entire ensemble is giving, "let me show you around my condo."

Shop Now Fable Double Breasted Vest in Ivory revolve.com $450.00

Thea Belted Vest in Medium Grey Melange

Preppy-cool vibes? Check.

Shop Now Thea Belted Vest in Medium Grey Melange nordstrom.com $41.47

Express Waistcoat

Oof, look at the contrast! I'm in love with this whole 'fit.

Shop Now Express Waistcoat revolve.com $149.00

Cropped Vest with Lace Up Back

Barbiecore is not dead, okay? This cropped, lace up style is proof of that.

Shop Now Cropped Vest with Lace Up Back dia.com $24.99

Carmen Burnt Orange Velvet Waistcoat

The thicker material of this velvet waistcoat makes it a great go-to for winter; plus, it's dressy enough to wear to a holiday party with its festive-looking buttons.

Rave Review: "I received this beautiful Bianca jacket this morning. I had already bought the trousers (which I also adore). The tailoring is beautiful, cut, fit and detail. Having the lining in one of Lisou’s amazing printed silks sets this suit apart from other brands. I am so happy and feel so lucky that I am able to have this amazing jacket in my wardrobe! Thank you 🙏🏻"



Shop Now Carmen Burnt Orange Velvet Waistcoat lisou.co.uk $385.00

Vest with Floral Appliqué

If I was a bride-to-be, I would totally wear this to one of my festivities! Just look how cute is the floral appliqué!

Shop Now Vest with Floral Appliqué mango.com $49.99

Navy Slouch Vest

This plunging neckline is the super flirty, especially paired with these slouchy shorts.

Shop Now Navy Slouch Vest ssense.com $218.00

Vest in Gray Pinstripe

We love us a set—it makes dressing so easy!

Shop Now Vest in Gray Pinstripe us.asos.com $42.99

Velvet Vest

You're gonna feel so amazing in this velvet piece that's heavenly to touch.

Shop Now Velvet Vest gap.com $79.95

Tailored Oversized Vest Grey

You're gonna look so good hittin' the streets braless in this bb.

Shop Now Tailored Oversized Vest Grey na-kd.com $38.97

Longline Double Breasted Vest

If you're looking for a suit vest that has a longer silhouette, opt for this chic, double breasted option.

Shop Now Longline Double Breasted Vest $79.99

Check Wool-Blend Suit Vest

You're gonna look so official in this vest, blazer, and flared wool pants.

Shop Now Check Wool-Blend Suit Vest mango.com $29.99

Multicolor Raw Hem Tweed Vest

Rainbow tweed is always a vibe. Of course, you've got to match the top with the matching skirt.

Shop Now Multicolor Raw Hem Tweed Vest urbanrevivo.com $69.90

Brown Maesa Cross Vest

Hoe about this asymmetrical style? The wrap design is everything.

Shop Now Brown Maesa Cross Vest ssense.com $195.00

Dallon Vest Top

This style is a best-seller on Revolve, and it comes in black and taupe hues. It also has a cute lil side pocket and an unexpected open back.

Shop Now Dallon Vest Top revolve.com $158.00

Sloane Vest in Corduroy

All about this thick corduroy style. It's meant to be a tad boxy, and because it has a tie in the back you can adjust it to fit tighter or looser around the waist.

Shop Now Sloane Vest in Corduroy alexmill.com $145.00

Crop Vest

This white cropped vest has some extremely pretty buttons made from mother of pearl for some added shine that's not over the top.

Shop Now Crop Vest garmentory.com $100.00

x REVOLVE Cardella Vest

This extra cropped waistcoat is made with a soft corduroy material, and it looks even better with the matching pants and blazer.

Shop Now x REVOLVE Cardella Vest revolve.com $148.00

Ava Vest

Suit vests aren't just made from wool, tweed, and fancier fabrics—they come in denim too! The paneling of this design, along with the silver buttons and contrast stitching, makes it a real standout.

Shop Now Ava Vest revolve.com $245.00

Orchestra Striped Wool-Blend Vest

Okay, okay, so it's not a tailored vest like the others, but if you like the silhouette and just prefer one in a softer knit, this baby hits all the right notes.

Shop Now Orchestra Striped Wool-Blend Vest net-a-porter.com $441.00

Why trust Cosmo:

Cosmo’s fashion team—which includes Fashion Features Director Rachel Torgerson and Fashion Director Cassie Anderson, Fashion Editors: Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien and Danielle Flum, and Senior Accessories Editor Andrea Zendejas—and have about 70 years (!!) of combined experience in the industry. They spot relevant trends on the runway before they even hit your TikTok FYP or Insta Explore Page and conduct research across retailers of all kinds—testing many brands IRL—to bring you the best clothing and accessory picks for every season. Basically, we scour the internet to bring you a curation of the chicest options like it’s our job (because it is, heh).

We have pretty high standards when it comes to clothing and accessory recommendations. Each of our shopping articles adheres to the 15 Percent Pledge and includes products for all sizes. And you better believe we read those product reviews (and test many of the brands IRL) so you don't have to. You're welcome!

