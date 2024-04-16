Chenango County unveils new outdoor challenge

Apr. 16—Chenango County is scheduled to kick off its Explore Chenango Outdoor Challenge Saturday, April 20, at the Rogers Environmental Education Center.

The center in Sherburne is one of 14 locations where people can explore during the spring and summer as part of the challenge, a media release said. The kickoff event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will take place during the center's annual Earth Day celebration. Trail map brochures will be available during the event, and brochures will be available at the Chenango County office building and at other locations, including the Chenango County Chamber of Commerce and Hidden Springs.

The Chenango County Department of Public Health and the Chenango County Planning Department created the challenge, the release said.

"This challenge is being offered for a variety of reasons," Christina Arnold, senior health educator at the Chenango County Health Department, said in an email. "The most important reason is for people to become more physically active in order to improve their health. Another reason is for people to improve their mental health with exercise, and by getting out in nature with their friends and family. Chenango County has so many beautiful places to visit, rolling hills, beautiful trees, birds and wildlife. Lastly, we hope that people visit a new place within their own county that they may not have known about before."

The locations selected by the health and planning departments will highlight different areas of the county, Arnold said. "One of the goals was to choose locations all throughout the county — Afton, Bainbridge, Greene, Oxford, McDonough, New Berlin, Sherburne, Pharsalia and South Otselic," she said. "We also wanted to have choices for everyone of any age or ability. Some locations are easy while others are more difficult. People may choose to do a small walk at a location, or a larger hike. It is up to them."

According to the map, walks and hikes selected include Berry Hill Fire Tower in McDonough, Bowman Lake State Park in Oxford, Cook Park in Greene, Stone Quarry Trail in Norwich and Hunts Pond in New Berlin.

People who complete 10 of the 14 walks or hikes by Sept. 3, and submit their individual trail logs to Chenango County Public Health will receive a bumper sticker and be entered into a drawing for more prizes, including a YETI water jug, a Hydro Flask hip pack, Hydro Flask water bottle or a backpack cooler bag. The drawing will be held Sept. 4.

To join the conversation about the Explore Chenango Outdoor Challenge and submit photos, visit the Chenango County Health Department Facebook page, the release said. For more information, more hikes and for more details about locations visit https://tinyurl.com/yckzf5b8 or https://tinyurl.com/49n4bssh.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.