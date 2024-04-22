Check out Downtown Lafayette's new 6,000-square-foot inclusive outdoor playground

As kids gathered to play in Playground at Parc Sans Souci, an official ribbon cutting was held Friday. The event was immediately followed by Bach Lunch in Parc Sans Souci with music from Major Handy and the Louisiana Blues Band featuring Sharona Thomas.

“Thanks to the generosity and vision of community philanthropists, this world-class amenity will serve families of Lafayette for decades,” said Kevin Blanchard, CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. “We are creating something special at Parc Sans Souci, adding to the existing family-friendly infrastructure and programming in the park and leveraging its adjacency to the Children’s Museum and Science Museum, live music, great retail and easy parking.”

The space originally functioned as a parking lot, and is now transformed into a 6,000-square-foot inclusive and accessible playground. Featuring side by side swings, trampoline, Merry-go-round that is wheelchair accessible, and a large slide that is connected to a Spaceball which is held by large ropes and allow kids to climb.

The equipment is from Berliner Seilfabrik — a leading manufacturer for playgrounds across the world. The Design and equipment selection were led by Duplantis Design Group and Innovative Recreation LLC.

“My husband, Rick, and I invested in this project for many reasons, but the main focus was always to make our downtown a more vibrant community and a better place to live, work, and play,” said Kiki Frayard, one of the major donors to the project. “I believe every initiative downtown, whether publicly funded or not, should focus on these objectives.”

“As a healthcare organization deeply rooted in the well-being of our community, we are excited to support the creation of an inclusive playground downtown,” said Patrick Gandy, Ochsner Lafayette General CEO. “Inclusivity is not just a value we uphold; it's a principle we champion. This playground will not only provide a safe and welcoming space for children of all abilities to play and thrive but also symbolizes our commitment to fostering a healthier and more inclusive environment for all. We believe that by investing in initiatives like this, we are building a stronger, more resilient community where everyone has the opportunity to flourish,”

According to DLU, the Playground at Parc Sans Souci provides additional opportunities to activate the public park and surrounding businesses throughout the year. Events programmed within the park will enjoy the beautiful, permanent infrastructure designed specifically with families and children in mind.

The project was constructed by Triad Construction Services, and Lafayette Consolidated Government will own and maintain the playground.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Downtown Lafayette's new outdoor playground in Parc Sans Souci