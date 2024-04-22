‘Charming’ main street in this NC town ranks among the nation’s best. Here’s why

A North Carolina town boasts a “charming” main street — and it’s one of the nation’s best, new rankings show.

So much so, Hickory ranks No. 9 on a list of places with must-visit streets that serve as cultural hubs and “the hearts of their communities,” according to results published Wednesday, April 17.

But the town — home to Main Avenue — wasn’t the only place in North Carolina to receive a top honor. The Wilmington Riverwalk also ranked No. 8 in a separate category of the best riverwalks in the country.

The North Carolina destinations won readers’ choice awards from USA Today’s 10Best, which shares lists of top activities and vacation destinations. To create the latest rankings, editors and travel experts chose top main streets and riverfront destinations. Then, readers could vote on their favorites up to one time a day over the course of a month.

In the main street category, Hickory received praise for taking steps to preserve its historic downtown, a roughly 55-mile drive northwest from Charlotte. The town was praised for Main Avenue, described as a “charming and vibrant destination” that’s a gateway to town attractions.

“Visitors can enjoy a variety of unique retail shops and restaurants, as well as a park-like setting and outdoor dining,” 10Best wrote in its report.

And near the coast, Wilmington received nods for its riverwalk’s proximity to nearby shops and places to grab a drink.

“Just across the river, history buffs can tour the moored battleship USS North Carolina,” 10Best wrote. “The annual Riverfest, held each October, brings hundreds of craft and food vendors to the riverfront for two days of live music, fireworks, and a street fair.”

Though Hickory and Wilmington made it into the spotlight, North Carolina destinations were snubbed from other 10Best categories. Those lists focused on parks, town squares and other public spaces, results show.

The nation’s top-ranking main street was in Howell, Michigan, a roughly 55-mile drive northwest from Detroit. Meanwhile, the No. 1 riverwalk was in Cincinnati.

In the past, 10Best has told McClatchy News it doesn’t share how many people voted in its contests.

