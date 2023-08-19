Charlize Theron responds to rumors she's had a facelift: 'B****, I'm just aging!'

Charlize Theron isn’t making any tweaks to her face — but the natural aging process is.

The Monster star, 48, spoke to Allure about the rumors that she had facial plastic surgery due to perceived differences in her appearance.

"My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she said. "[But] people think I had a facelift. They’re like, 'What did she do to her face?' I’m like, 'Bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

The South African actress noted that she has long held issue with the fact that "men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers."

"I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them,” Theron, who is the face of Dior’s J’Adore perfume line, explained. "I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."

She hopes that things are changing, noting that her two daughters don't think about age when they think about beauty. "They see somebody, they like what they’re wearing, or they think they’re pretty and they don’t really know if she’s in her 20s or she’s in her 60s," she explained. "It’s so great. I love that. I wish we could just maintain that."

Theron is not the first person to talk about negative reactions to her aging face. Nina Dobrev recently spoke on Penn Badgley’s PodCrushed about the rumors that she had eyelid surgery, noting that her face has just changed as she has gotten older.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Life , Dobrev said of why she spoke out about the rumors, “I didn’t have anything to hide, and I was annoyed, because I was reading these things that were not true…Aging is a natural part of life. It’s going to happen to all of us.”

Instead of going under the knife, the Love Hard actress said she has another trick to avoid wrinkles. "Aging happens to everyone, and hopefully, you can do it with grace," she said. "That’s why you get bangs — so when you start getting wrinkles, you can’t see them as well."