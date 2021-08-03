Charlize Theron and her 2 daughters are having the best summer ever: ‘Me and my girls 4 life’

Charlize Theron is enjoying a much-needed vacation with her daughters, Jackson and August.

The Oscar-winning actress took time to post a fun video of her family jumping off the side of a yacht — hand in hand — and relishing in the summer sun off the coast of Greece.

The family has been vacationing near the city of Paros this week, according to the Greek City Times, which spotted her eating with her little ones at a restaurant in Naoussa, a beachfront city in Macedonia.

Theron, who is notoriously private, opened up a couple years ago about the pride she has for her adopted daughters, revealing in an interview with the Daily Mail that her daughter Jackson, 9, is transgender.

"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too, until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!'" Theron told the outlet. “I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive."

“They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide,” Theron, who was born in South Africa, added. “My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be.”

She concluded, “I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”

On parenting, Theron told Entertainment Tonight in 2018 that it's the "most meaningful thing that's ever happened in my life and I absolutely love it."