Channing Tatum explains how Jonah Hill and Zoë Kravitz helped him cultivate a personal style

Channing Tatum found his style, thanks to his friend Jonah Hill.

The Magic Mike actor, who just co-directed his first film Dog, spoke to his 21 Jump Street co-star Hill for VMan about his latest project. He shared that part of stepping into his own was finding his personal fashion sense. While Tatum told Hill that his style has changed over the years, he said that he always felt like he was conforming to his atmosphere — first when growing up in the South, where it’s all “white t-shirts and chains everywhere,” and then in the “highest fashion world” in New York, where he was modeling. Eventually, Tatum found what excited him about fashion — thanks, in part, to his friend Hill and girlfriend Zoë Kravitz.

Channing Tatum explains how he found his personal style with the help of Jonah Hill and Zoe Kravitz. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I stopped acting for a while, life changed, and I really wanted to pay attention and figure out who I was —that was like four years ago. Look, I went on a little bit of a journey trying to do Balenciaga and all this s***,” Tatum explained. “And I was just like, 'This ain't me either. I don't know what the kids are doing these days.' And then some friends of mine, like you and Zo, were like, ‘Why don't you just wear what you wear? Why don't you just be you?’”

According to Tatum, Hill — who has his own clothing partnership with Adidas — gave him “very specific style tips.”

“I'm really enjoying finding my own voice and my own way with some very beautiful guardrails,” The Vow star continued. “Jonah, you basically don't let me look like a fool. So I appreciate you. I'm only mad that it's taken you this long to give me these tips…you could have helped me a lot on Jump Street.”

Tatum has previously spoken about how excited he was about fashion in September 2021, when he attended the Met Gala wearing Versace.

He captioned his Instagram post featuring photos from the night, “So 20 years ago (holy f***) i was a kid standing in a room of what would be probably thousands of guys trying to get picked for the shows in Milan. God knows how many they actually saw. Hoping to get picked to walk in the spring show. I never got to walk for Versace in the maybe 6 or 7 seasons in went to the shows. But last night to get to wear this……. other worldly robe…….. and to wear the most classic Versace tux. Cut boxy like Gianni wore in the 90’s was beyond my wildest dreams. Donatella thank you so much for having and inviting and letting me wear such elegant and magical clothes. it was dream like. You are a legend!and a myth.”

