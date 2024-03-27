Channel Your Inner Coquette Cowgirl With Urban Sophistication's Crayon Bag

It girl-approved brand Urban Sophistication is joining the coquette craze, unveiling a Bow Edition of the Crayon Bag.

The ultra-cute purse takes its name from our childhood writing tool of choice. The functional double-straps nod to the colorful crayon's black lines, infusing the bag with a sense of play and freedom common on the playground. Crafted from glazed vegan leather, the latest Crayon Bag arrives in a soft petal pink with two cheerful bows resting on the straps. While its design may seem outwardly feminine, Urban Sophistication cast rugged cowboys for the Crayon Bag campaign, proving that bows are for everyone. Inspired by the 1950s Marlboro Man, the cylindrical bag replaces the cigarette, merging soft masculinity with unapologetic femininity.

Available on the brand's online store, Urban Sophistication's Crayon Bag arrives in both bite-sized and classic and ranges in price from $210 to $300 USD.

Take a look at the campaign above.