Champaign flower shops flourish for Mother’s Day, graduation weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In light of University of Illinois graduation and Mother’s Day, florists across Champaign have been keeping busy this weekend.

It’s been like Valentine’s Day — with much better weather. Owner Lisa Duitsman of Abbott’s Florist Shop said they’ve been 10 times as busy this week compared to previous ones.

Central IL man takes second in Friday’s Wheel of Fortune episode

“A lot of orange and blue, of course, for the U of I. So we’re doing a lot of that,” she said. “Mother’s Day, it’s a lot of feminine things like roses, hydrangeas, lilies, nice spring mixes, orchids, things like that.”

They expect to be just as busy within the coming weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.