This Central Coast resort is one of the top 10 glamping spots in the nation, USA Today says

A Central Coast resort is one of the top 10 glamping spots in the nation, according to USA Today.

Treebones Resort in Big Sur placed fourth on USA Today’s Best10 list of luxury destinations that combine “the minimalistic nature of camping with modern amenities and creature comforts.”

Sky Ridge Yurts in Bryson City, North Carolina, topped USA Today’s list of “10 chic glamping locations for a wild and glamorous weekend,” released May 15, while Beaver Island Resort in Michigan came in second.

Here’s why the Central Coast spot landed on the list.

What is Treebones Resort in Big Sur?

Located off Highway 1 north of Gorda, Treebones Resort offers “plush accommodations” amid the “abundant beauty of the Golden State,” USA Today said.

“During a stay in one of (Treebone Resort’s) spacious yurts, guests can catch a spectacular sunset from their private redwood deck,” the publication said, “while the property’s autonomous tents offer marvelous ocean views alongside a private bathroom and fire pit.”

The yurts at Treebones Resort in Big Sur feature pine wood floors, queen-sized beds, an electric fireplace and afford great views of the ocean.

Also available are a solar-powered tiny house, traditional tent campsites and two airy wood structures crafted by Big Sur artist Jayson Fann: Human Nest and The Twig Hut

In addition to access to hiking, beachcombing and whale watching, amenities include yoga classes, massage and a pool and hot tub, the resort said on its website.

There are two dining options on site. The Lodge Restaurant serves up breakfast, lunch and four-course dinners, while Wild Coast Sushi Bar offers omakase-style sushi.

TreeBones Resort’s popularity with tourists earned it one of TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards for 2024.

What are the top 10 glamping spots in the US?

These are the best spots in the United States for folks seeking a glamorous camping getaway, according to USA Today.

Sky Ridge Yurts in Bryson City, North Carolina Beaver Island Resort in Michigan Piney River Ranch in Vail, Colorado Treebones Resort in Big Sur Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in River Ranch, Florida Nomad Ridge at The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio Little Arrow Outdoor Resort in Townsend, Tennessee The Destination in Dadeville, Alabama The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, Montana Borealis Basecamp in Fairbanks, Alaska

How did USA Today come up with rankings?

To come up with USA Today’s Best10 Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024, a panel of experts selected nominees across 10 categories.

The publication’s readers then voted for their favorites over four weeks.

USA Today also ranked the best campgrounds for recreational vehicles, luxury gas RV resorts, roadside motels and national park lodges in the nation.

Gas stations, rental car companies, roadside attractions and vintage trailer hotels also got top 10 lists.