Celebs depend on these 10 beauty finds to achieve their signature looks — and they're all on sale
From moisturizers to collagen supplements, these are some of the beauty products beloved by big names including Helen Mirren, Salma Hayek and Jennifer Garner.
Celebs — they're just like us! Well, not really... after all, they can often afford to spend major bucks on the products that help give them their signature A-list glow. But when they tout a beauty item that is both high-quality and inexpensive, we definitely sit up and listen — especially when said items are on sale. We've gathered 10 favorite marked-down beauty essentials (including Bioderma, Laura Gellar and Vital Proteins) from some of the most iconic big names, including Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Salma Hayek, Brooke Shields and more. Keep on scrolling to get the scoop on these superstars' super beauty go-tos, starting at just $6.
Drew Barrymore called this cleanser "by far the best makeup remover I've ever used," but it does so much more: It'll streamline your skin care routine and allow you to wash your face without regular water (even if you don't wear makeup). It instantly wipes away grime and works well for almost everyone, including those with sensitive skin.
In an "Inside My Beauty Bag" interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Helen Mirren sang the praises of this tinted moisturizer, saying it imparts a "lovely, rosy glow." The popular face cream rejuvenates skin, hydrating and smoothing for a flawless finish. It's dermatologist and allergy-tested, so it's great for those with sensitive skin.
Fran Drescher partnered with cosmetics brand Laura Geller on a collection of primers designed to impart a custom finish, from an ethereal glow to perfectly matte. She reaches for this hydrating primer, which is ideal for normal to dry skin and designed to resist settling into creases and fine lines. It's formulated to slough away dry, flaky skin and create a smooth, porcelain-like finish.
On an Instagram post about her prized beauty products, Brooke Shields said this serum was the key to keeping her iconic eyebrows full after her pregnancies. Made with an award-winning blend of vitamins, peptides and amino acids, GrandeLash (a Yahoo reader favorite) promises longer, thicker lashes in six weeks — and, according to Brooke, it works just as well on brows!
Speaking with People in 2022, Bethenny Frankel revealed some of her best cost-cutting hacks, including one involving this body oil: mixing perfume in to create a custom-scented oil. "Just add a few spritzes of your favorite fragrance to your hands and mix with Palmer's," the Real Housewives star said. Made with fair-trade certified-organic extra-virgin coconut oil — with an assist from Tahitian monoi oil — this treatment is well-loved for moisturizing and softening skin.
This unflavored formula is made with organic collagen peptides sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, and works to support healthy skin, hair and nails. The supplement from Vital Proteins is Jennifer Aniston's favorite for fostering her ageless glow. "My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie — so easy to use," Aniston said.
Eva Longoria demonstrated her hair routine in a video, spraying L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up onto her part to camouflage silver strands. "If you’ve been following me, you know I've been going gray," she said. "So I have my favorite solution, Magic Root Cover Up. This thing's awesome because it has a little nozzle that makes it really specific." The spray is available in 9 shades (most brands offer only three) and conceals grays until your next shampoo.
This pick contains Salma Hayek's secret weapon ingredient for youthful-looking skin. "I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Hayek told Elle. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like, 'Oh my God! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillers."
This bestselling wonder cream from CeraVe promises to battle fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Olivia Wilde swears by it: "Recently I started using Cetaphil cleanser and CeraVe moisturizer. They're gentle and simple," the actress told PopSugar. The eye cream contains three restorative ceramides along with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.
Jennifer Garner said that this moisturizer is an invaluable part of her skincare routine: 'The fact that you can get your hyaluronic acid and your SPF 40 in one little bad boy — that's very good.' Hyaluronic acid is known to help skin retain moisture and reduce signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. The moisturizer is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, so it's a great option for those with sensitive skin.
