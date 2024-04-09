Celebs depend on these 10 beauty finds to achieve their signature looks — and they're all on sale

Celebs — they're just like us! Well, not really... after all, they can often afford to spend major bucks on the products that help give them their signature A-list glow. But when they tout a beauty item that is both high-quality and inexpensive, we definitely sit up and listen — especially when said items are on sale. We've gathered 10 favorite marked-down beauty essentials (including Bioderma, Laura Gellar and Vital Proteins) from some of the most iconic big names, including Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Salma Hayek, Brooke Shields and more. Keep on scrolling to get the scoop on these superstars' super beauty go-tos, starting at just $6.

Amazon Palmer's Coconut Hydrate Body Oil $6 $10 Save $4 with coupon Speaking with People in 2022, Bethenny Frankel revealed some of her best cost-cutting hacks, including one involving this body oil: mixing perfume in to create a custom-scented oil. "Just add a few spritzes of your favorite fragrance to your hands and mix with Palmer's," the Real Housewives star said. Made with fair-trade certified-organic extra-virgin coconut oil — with an assist from Tahitian monoi oil — this treatment is well-loved for moisturizing and softening skin. Save $4 with coupon $6 at Amazon

Amazon Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder $19 $27 Save $8 This unflavored formula is made with organic collagen peptides sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, and works to support healthy skin, hair and nails. The supplement from Vital Proteins is Jennifer Aniston's favorite for fostering her ageless glow. "My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie — so easy to use," Aniston said. $19 at Amazon

Amazon L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Spray $10 $12 Save $2 Eva Longoria demonstrated her hair routine in a video, spraying L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up onto her part to camouflage silver strands. "If you’ve been following me, you know I've been going gray," she said. "So I have my favorite solution, Magic Root Cover Up. This thing's awesome because it has a little nozzle that makes it really specific." The spray is available in 9 shades (most brands offer only three) and conceals grays until your next shampoo. $10 at Amazon

Del Indio Papago Del Indio Papago Night Cream $13 $14 Save $1 with coupon This pick contains Salma Hayek's secret weapon ingredient for youthful-looking skin. "I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Hayek told Elle. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like, 'Oh my God! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillers." Save $1 with coupon $13 at Amazon

CeraVe CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $12 $20 Save $8 This bestselling wonder cream from CeraVe promises to battle fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Olivia Wilde swears by it: "Recently I started using Cetaphil cleanser and CeraVe moisturizer. They're gentle and simple," the actress told PopSugar. The eye cream contains three restorative ceramides along with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. $12 at Amazon

