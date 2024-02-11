All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Celebrities At Super Bowl 2024: Photos Of Every A-Lister

More from StyleCaster

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Maybe it’s for the love of the game, or maybe it’s just Vegas baby: The celebrities at Super Bowl 2024 are coming in hot. In fact, this could be the most star-studded live audience the game has ever seen. When Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, and Blake Lively stroll in casually hours before kickoff, you know we’re in for a megawatt evening.

We’ll be updating this story throughout the night with every A-lister we spot. Scroll down to see stars like Jay-Z and Post Malone in full football regalia—and let the games begin!

How to watch the Super Bowl 2024 live for free

The Super Bowl 2024 airs on CBS, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, and starts at $79.99 per month after the trial ends. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $5.99 per month. While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it is cheaper per month than the other options, starting at $68.99 per month, and offers plans that include free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Sheryl Crow

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Singer Sheryl Crow shows off her Kansas City pride.

Paul Rudd & Jack Rudd

Paul Rudd & Jack Rudd

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kansas City fanatic Paul Rudd poses with his son Jack Rudd on the sidelines.

Andra Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Singer Andra Day poses on the sideline in a groutfit moments before taking the stage.

Post Malone

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pre-game performer Post Malone holds his guitar on the sidelines.

Jay-Z & Young Dylan

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jay-Z and Young Dylan deck the sidelines in colorful sports jackets.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Country crooner Reba McEntire poses before performing on the sidelines with a hefty belt buckle.

Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, & Blake Lively

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Actor Jon Hamm cheers on the Chiefs with actress and wife, Anna Osceola.

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Musical couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Super Bowl in neutral duds.

Alix Earle

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

TikTok phenom Alix Earle attends Super Bowl 58 with her footballer boyfriend, Braxton Berrios.

Best of StyleCaster