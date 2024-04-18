Celebrating Earth Day in the Upstate? There's an event for everyone

Calling all Upstate nature lovers: It’s time to celebrate the earth and join in protecting it.

Earth Day, a day to admire the natural world and advocate for ways to preserve it, will be celebrated on Monday, April 22.

But organizations across the Upstate are kicking off celebrations this weekend.

There’s something for everyone. Residents can enjoy festivals across the region, participate in plant swaps and litter cleanups or learn more about the world in an educational setting.

What is Earth Day and why do we celebrate it?

Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 by former Gov. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin while he was serving as a U.S. Senator, but the event sparked change around the country. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, about 20 million Americans protested and demonstrated in favor of more stringent environmental policy. In December of 1970, the EPA was created to tackle environmental issues.

South Carolina is unique in its natural makeup. The Palmetto state boasts mountains in the Upstate and beaches in the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions.

Agriculture and forestry are both significant industries in South Carolina, bringing in billions of dollars and growing exponentially. From 2010-2020, the agribusiness sector grew by 40%, according to an economic impact study from the University of South Carolina.

South Carolina also has 4.6 million acres of wetlands, making up nearly a quarter of the state. There are 14 major reservoirs in the state, covering roughly 370,000 acres. According to South Carolina State Parks, almost every major lake reservoir touches a state park.

There are also more than 90,000 acres of protected land in South Carolina and 48 state parks.

What Earth Day celebrations are happening in the Upstate?

No matter how you celebrate, Earth Day in the Upstate offers something for everyone.

Festivals and events

If you want to join your community in observing Earth Day, there are plenty of opportunities across the Upstate.

SPACE birthday Earth Day Bash – Spartanburg

Spartanburg Area Conservancy will celebrate its 35th birthday at the recently preserved Glendale Shoals.

Date: April 20

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Glendale Shoals: 135 Glendale Ave., Spartanburg, South Carolina

MakeGVLGreener Earth Day Festival – Greenville

In Unity Park in downtown Greenville, vendors like Southern Gardening Solutions and Black Barn Botanica will gather for Earth Day following a litter clean up.

Date: April 20

Time: Litter cleanup 9-11 a.m., festival 12-4 p.m.

Location: Unity Park, 320 S Hudson St, Greenville, South Carolina

Environmental Art and Music Festival – Union

In addition to musical guests and an art stroll, Union residents can participate in a recycling campaign.

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Date: April 20

Location: Piedmont Physic Garden, 301 E. South Street, Union, South Carolina

Earth Day Yoga for children at Conestee Nature Preserve – Greenville

If you’re looking to help your kids engage with Earth Day, Strong Roots Yoga is hosting an afternoon of mindfulness and crafts in Greenville’s nature preserve.

Date: April 22

Time: 3-4:30 p.m.

Location: Conestee Nature Preserve, 840 Mauldin Road, Greenville, South Carolina

Earth Into Art Sale – Greenwood

For the fourth year, artists will sell handmade products at the Arts Center of Greenwood to celebrate Earth Day.

Date: April 20

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: The Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main Street, Greenwood, South Carolina

Elevating “Green” Generations – Central

The Rotaract Club of Greater Clemson will host an event that dives into the impacts of plastic on our world in Central. The event is in partnership with the towns of Clemson and Pendleton.

Date: April 20

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Bryant Lodge at Southern Wesleyan University, Thomas Lane, Central, South Carolina

Educational events and library events

Want to celebrate Earth Day by learning more about the world around you? Libraries across the Upstate will host educational events and story times leading up to Earth Day on Monday.

If you want to test your knowledge, you can take the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Earth Day quiz here, or test your carbon footprint on the EPA website here. You can also calculate your ecological impact and how many planets are needed to support your lifestyle using a service from the Global Footprint Network, an environmental nonprofit.

Planet Protectors at Anderson Library

Date: April 20

Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Anderson Main Library, 300 N. McDuffie St., Anderson, South Carolina

Sustainable Living: Fresh Food from Your Own Garden at Middle Tyger Library

Date: April 22

Time: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Middle Tyger Library, 170 Groce Road #1724, Lyman, South Carolina

Seed Starting and Compost Workshop at Inman Library

Date: April 22

Time: 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Location: Inman Library, 50 Mill St, Inman, South Carolina

Living in a Freshwater World at Spartanburg Library

Date: April 22

Time: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Location: Headquarters Library, 151 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Earth Day Story Time at Five Forks Library

Date: April 22

Time: 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m

Location: Five Forks Library, 104 Sunnydale Drive, Simpsonville, South Carolina

Litter sweeps and cleanups

Do you want to spend Earth Day cleaning up the planet? Join a group in your community to help remove litter and trash.

Pick Up Powdersville

Date: April 20

Time: 8-11 a.m.

Location: Powdersville Walmart, 11410 Anderson Road, Greenville, South Carolina

Lake Lyman Sweep

Date: April 20

Time: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Lake Lyman Lodge, 200 Lyman Lodge Rd, Lyman, South Carolina

Cross Hill Community Cleanup

Date: April 20

Time: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Location: Cross Hill Town Hall, 539 N Main St, Cross Hill, South Carolina

Town of Ware Shoals Community Cleanup

Date: April 20

Time: 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Location: Katherine Hall Parking Lot, 8 Mill Street, Ware Shoals, South Carolina

Union Team-Up to Clean-Up

Date: April 20

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Union County Carnegie Library, 301 E. South Street, Union, South Carolina

Earth Day Clean Up at Croft State Park

Date: April 21

Time: 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Activity Center, 450 Croft State Park Rd, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Plant sales, giveaways and swaps

For those who want to connect with the earth through their garden, plant swaps and sales happen across the Upstate throughout the spring season, long beyond Earth Day.

Additionally, growing native plants can help support the Upstate ecosystem. Not sure what to plant in your area? Check out Upstate Forever’s native plant replacement guide here.

Fringe Color Studio plant swap

Date: April 21

Time: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Location: 860 S Church St, Greenville, South Carolina

TreesUpstate giveaway with St. Peter's Episcopal Church

Date: April 20

Time: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Location: 910 Hudson Rd, Greenville, South Carolina

Earth Day Plant Swap and Seed Share at Greenville Technical College

Date: April 22

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: GTC - Barton Campus, Student Center, Barton Campus Library, 506 South Pleasantburg Drive, Student Center, Building 105

Crafty Savvy’s Earth Day market and plant sale

Date: April 20

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 122 N. Main St., Woodruff, South Carolina

For more information on Earth Day events and efforts in South Carolina, visit the DHEC website, or check out earthday.org to find events near you.

Sarah Swetlik covers climate change and environmental issues in South Carolina's Upstate for The Greenville News. Reach her at sswetlik@gannett.com or on X at @sarahgswetlik.

Have a question for Sustainability with Sarah? Ask here or email sswetlik@gannett.com.

