Celebrating Earth Day in the Upstate? There's an event for everyone
Calling all Upstate nature lovers: It’s time to celebrate the earth and join in protecting it.
Earth Day, a day to admire the natural world and advocate for ways to preserve it, will be celebrated on Monday, April 22.
But organizations across the Upstate are kicking off celebrations this weekend.
There’s something for everyone. Residents can enjoy festivals across the region, participate in plant swaps and litter cleanups or learn more about the world in an educational setting.
What is Earth Day and why do we celebrate it?
Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 by former Gov. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin while he was serving as a U.S. Senator, but the event sparked change around the country. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, about 20 million Americans protested and demonstrated in favor of more stringent environmental policy. In December of 1970, the EPA was created to tackle environmental issues.
South Carolina is unique in its natural makeup. The Palmetto state boasts mountains in the Upstate and beaches in the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions.
Agriculture and forestry are both significant industries in South Carolina, bringing in billions of dollars and growing exponentially. From 2010-2020, the agribusiness sector grew by 40%, according to an economic impact study from the University of South Carolina.
South Carolina also has 4.6 million acres of wetlands, making up nearly a quarter of the state. There are 14 major reservoirs in the state, covering roughly 370,000 acres. According to South Carolina State Parks, almost every major lake reservoir touches a state park.
There are also more than 90,000 acres of protected land in South Carolina and 48 state parks.
What Earth Day celebrations are happening in the Upstate?
No matter how you celebrate, Earth Day in the Upstate offers something for everyone.
Festivals and events
If you want to join your community in observing Earth Day, there are plenty of opportunities across the Upstate.
SPACE birthday Earth Day Bash – Spartanburg
Spartanburg Area Conservancy will celebrate its 35th birthday at the recently preserved Glendale Shoals.
Date: April 20
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Glendale Shoals: 135 Glendale Ave., Spartanburg, South Carolina
MakeGVLGreener Earth Day Festival – Greenville
In Unity Park in downtown Greenville, vendors like Southern Gardening Solutions and Black Barn Botanica will gather for Earth Day following a litter clean up.
Date: April 20
Time: Litter cleanup 9-11 a.m., festival 12-4 p.m.
Location: Unity Park, 320 S Hudson St, Greenville, South Carolina
Environmental Art and Music Festival – Union
In addition to musical guests and an art stroll, Union residents can participate in a recycling campaign.
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Date: April 20
Location: Piedmont Physic Garden, 301 E. South Street, Union, South Carolina
Earth Day Yoga for children at Conestee Nature Preserve – Greenville
If you’re looking to help your kids engage with Earth Day, Strong Roots Yoga is hosting an afternoon of mindfulness and crafts in Greenville’s nature preserve.
Date: April 22
Time: 3-4:30 p.m.
Location: Conestee Nature Preserve, 840 Mauldin Road, Greenville, South Carolina
Earth Into Art Sale – Greenwood
For the fourth year, artists will sell handmade products at the Arts Center of Greenwood to celebrate Earth Day.
Date: April 20
Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: The Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main Street, Greenwood, South Carolina
Elevating “Green” Generations – Central
The Rotaract Club of Greater Clemson will host an event that dives into the impacts of plastic on our world in Central. The event is in partnership with the towns of Clemson and Pendleton.
Date: April 20
Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Location: Bryant Lodge at Southern Wesleyan University, Thomas Lane, Central, South Carolina
Educational events and library events
Want to celebrate Earth Day by learning more about the world around you? Libraries across the Upstate will host educational events and story times leading up to Earth Day on Monday.
If you want to test your knowledge, you can take the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Earth Day quiz here, or test your carbon footprint on the EPA website here. You can also calculate your ecological impact and how many planets are needed to support your lifestyle using a service from the Global Footprint Network, an environmental nonprofit.
Planet Protectors at Anderson Library
Date: April 20
Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Location: Anderson Main Library, 300 N. McDuffie St., Anderson, South Carolina
Sustainable Living: Fresh Food from Your Own Garden at Middle Tyger Library
Date: April 22
Time: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Location: Middle Tyger Library, 170 Groce Road #1724, Lyman, South Carolina
Seed Starting and Compost Workshop at Inman Library
Date: April 22
Time: 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Location: Inman Library, 50 Mill St, Inman, South Carolina
Living in a Freshwater World at Spartanburg Library
Date: April 22
Time: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Location: Headquarters Library, 151 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, South Carolina
Earth Day Story Time at Five Forks Library
Date: April 22
Time: 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m
Location: Five Forks Library, 104 Sunnydale Drive, Simpsonville, South Carolina
Litter sweeps and cleanups
Do you want to spend Earth Day cleaning up the planet? Join a group in your community to help remove litter and trash.
Date: April 20
Time: 8-11 a.m.
Location: Powdersville Walmart, 11410 Anderson Road, Greenville, South Carolina
Date: April 20
Time: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Location: Lake Lyman Lodge, 200 Lyman Lodge Rd, Lyman, South Carolina
Date: April 20
Time: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Location: Cross Hill Town Hall, 539 N Main St, Cross Hill, South Carolina
Town of Ware Shoals Community Cleanup
Date: April 20
Time: 9 a.m.-12 a.m.
Location: Katherine Hall Parking Lot, 8 Mill Street, Ware Shoals, South Carolina
Date: April 20
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Union County Carnegie Library, 301 E. South Street, Union, South Carolina
Earth Day Clean Up at Croft State Park
Date: April 21
Time: 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Activity Center, 450 Croft State Park Rd, Spartanburg, South Carolina
Plant sales, giveaways and swaps
For those who want to connect with the earth through their garden, plant swaps and sales happen across the Upstate throughout the spring season, long beyond Earth Day.
Additionally, growing native plants can help support the Upstate ecosystem. Not sure what to plant in your area? Check out Upstate Forever’s native plant replacement guide here.
Fringe Color Studio plant swap
Date: April 21
Time: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: 860 S Church St, Greenville, South Carolina
TreesUpstate giveaway with St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Date: April 20
Time: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Location: 910 Hudson Rd, Greenville, South Carolina
Earth Day Plant Swap and Seed Share at Greenville Technical College
Date: April 22
Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: GTC - Barton Campus, Student Center, Barton Campus Library, 506 South Pleasantburg Drive, Student Center, Building 105
Crafty Savvy’s Earth Day market and plant sale
Date: April 20
Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: 122 N. Main St., Woodruff, South Carolina
For more information on Earth Day events and efforts in South Carolina, visit the DHEC website, or check out earthday.org to find events near you.
