Celebrate National Pretzel Day: Auntie Anne's, Wetzel's Pretzels among places to get deals

Friday is a special day for fans of a certain twisted snack.

National Pretzel Day, celebrated annually on April 26, has a bit more historical support than other made-up holidays. Back in 2003, Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell declared April 26 as “National Pretzel Day” to recognize the pretzel's importance to the commonwealth, notes NationalDayCalendar.com and Penn. news site Lancaster Online.

Pretzels date back to the 7th century and there's some conjecture the snack made it to America via the Mayflower, according to History.com. What is know is that German immigrants brought pretzels to Pennsylvania about 1710, the site says.

Why knot celebrate National Pretzel day? Here's a roundup of freebies, specials and deals. Remember, check local businesses' social media for other specials, too.

Auntie Anne's: A freebie on National Pretzel Day

If you belong to Auntie Anne's Rewards program, you get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel on Friday, April 26. (Limit one per person; must redeem in the Auntie Anne's Rewards App. Online and app order redemptions subject to service fee and sales taxes.)

Auntie Anne's is also launching an online merchandise store on Friday where you can buy mugs, tumblers, sweatshirts, a bucket hat, socks, a tote, belt bag and quilted pouch.

Bar Louie has free bar bites

Can't get your pretzel fix on Friday? Bar Louie has free bar bites – choices include Bavarian Pretzels, Chicken Nachos and Calamari – every day through June 30 with a purchase of $15 or more to celebrate its newly upgraded Bar Louie Rewards App. Download the app and the special deal will automatically reload daily in your app.

Ben's Soft Pretzels: Free pretzel for a Tunnel to Towers donation

Go to Ben's Soft Pretzels on Friday and make a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and you will get a free Original Jumbo Pretzel. All proceeds made on Friday, April 26, will be donated to the organization, founded after Sept. 11, 2001, to help Gold Star and first responder families.

National Pretzel Day is this Friday, April 26! 🎉 Stop at your local Ben's and donate to Tunnel To Towers and receive a FREE Jumbo Pretzel! All proceeds will be donated to Tunnel To Towers! 🥨🤩 #haveapretzelday #worldpretzeldomination

*Only available 04/26/2024 pic.twitter.com/Z5osnXHv8m — Ben's Soft Pretzels (@BensPretzels) April 22, 2024

Eastern Standard Provisions

For National Pretzel Day Sale, the online pretzel delivery service has 30% off Friday on its website (use code NPD at check out). And you can get 50% off on the Signature Pretzel Lovers Pack ($24.99, usually $49.98), which includes eight Wheelhouse Signature Soft Pretzels, white cheddar cheese sauce, Classic Pretzel Salt, Red, White & Blue Sprinkles, and a pair of pretzel socks.

The Greene Turtle

The Greene Turtle has half-priced Bavarian Pretzel Sticks on Friday, April 26, for National Pretzel Day. The oven-baked shareable snack is served with your choice of Fat Tire Beer Cheese or Bavarian Mustard.

Philly Pretzel Factory

You can get one free pretzel or twist with no purchase necessary on Friday at any Philly Pretzel Factory store or Walmart locations (excluding transportation and entertainment venues). Get double points for any purchase on National Pretzel Day, too, when you use the mobile app.

Pretzelmaker

Customers can get a free order of small Original Pretzel Bites (salted or unsalted) at participating Pretzelmaker locations on Friday for National Pretzel Day.

Snyder's of Hanover

Snyder's of Hanover, which makes a wide variety of pretzels including Nashville Hot Pretzel Pieces, is dropping a new limited-time flavor, Hot Honey Flavored Pretzel Pieces. The snack ($4.79), which began hitting stores last week, combines the popular flavor of "sweet honey and spicy chili heat with a salty pretzel base," the company says.

Wetzel's Pretzels: Free pretzel for its 30th anniversary and National Pretzel Day

The Pasadena, California-headquartered chain, with 400 locations, is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Friday for what it calls "National Wetzel Day," with a free pretzel giveaway and two sweepstakes. From 3 p.m. until closing time, Wetzel's will give away one free Original Pretzel per person at all participating locations.

You can also enter for a chance to have a Wetzel’s Pretzels Food Truck at your next birthday party or to be one of five winners who get free Wetzel's Pretzels for a year. Enter by downloading or being active in the Wetzel's app. You can also enter via email (see entry rules here).

