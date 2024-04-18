Celebrate the environment on Earth Day, 420 with these Charlotte-area events

Mix together Earth Day — an annual event that highlights environmental awareness — and 420 — a date often tied to cannabis culture — and we have an interesting and fun couple of days in store in Charlotte.

First up is 420, celebrated on Saturday April 20. Earth Day follows on Monday, April 22.

[HAVE YOU BEEN? Charlotte dispensaries are ‘a vibe.’ But the industry is a ‘wild west.’ We take you inside.]

Here are events where you can learn about environmentally friendly practices, support sustainability measures in the Charlotte area, try cannabis products and more:

Location: Innovation Barn, 932 Seigle Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

When: Now through Saturday, April 20

Cost: Free

Envision Charlotte is holding multiple events to celebrate Earth Week:

Clean the Queen: Two shifts of volunteers are needed every day to help pick up litter from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m.

Sample drop-off: April 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., architects, contractors and designers can donate unwanted material samples for community reuse.

Second Chance Re-Use: April 20 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., browse the Second Chance Sample giveaway of the materials dropped off the day before. From noon-4 p.m., you can enjoy live music while you pick up a Sierra Nevada tote and plant a seed in a Sierra Nevada glass jar (while supplies last).

Location: 2573 Lake Haigler Drive, Fort Mill SC 29715

When: Friday, April 19-Sunday, April 21

Cost: Free entry, but parking is $5 for nonmembers. Camping is $19 per person or $29 per person for two days, but members get 20% off.

Anne Springs Close Greenway is going all out for Earth Day with three days of events. You can join in its Earth Day Campout on Friday and Saturday, register for its Earth Day Bass Fishing Tournament or explore vendors at its Earth Day Community Village. There are also farm animals and horses to check out, crafts, yoga, hikes and other outdoor activities to explore.

Also in Fort Mill: Two-story gastropub with a rooftop bar will permanently close on Saturday, so make sure to stop by.

Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill will host a variety of family friendly activities from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21 as part of its three-day Earth Day event.

Location: 2101 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 332 W Bland St., Charlotte, NC 28203

When: Friday, April 19 from 5-9 p.m. at the Plaza Midwood location on Central Avenue; and Saturday, April 20 from 1-6 p.m. at the South End location on Bland Street.

Cost: Free entry

Resident Culture Brewing Co. is celebrating Earth Day and 420 all at once with cannabis-infused beverages, sustainable vendors and vintage markets, live music and more. Each location will feature a Cümulo tasting station highlighting North Carolina’s first brewery crafted, cannabis-infused sparkling water, plus live music and wildflower seed paper while supplies last.

[BUT IS IT LEGAL? Which cannabis substances are legal and illegal in NC? Here’s how they compare.]

Friday’s event at Plaza Midwood will include:

Produce pop-ups from Wild Hope Farm and Freshlist

Sustainable vendors market: Midwood Coffee Roasters, Hawley’s Harvest, Moon’s Honey House, Honeybear Bake Shop, Barley Jean Biscuits and Bakery

Food Truck Friday: Resident Culture BBQ, PoppyCox CLT, Carolina Smash Truck and The Mexican Medusa

Live music: DJ Red

Beer release: “Friendship Is Free” Witbier 5.0% ABV.

Saturday’s celebration at South End will include:

Cümulo mocktail menu featuring 2.5 mg and 5 mg Cümulo

Noughties Market with vintage and thrift clothing vendors

Live DJs: J. Overcash 1-4 p.m., and Longchild 4-6 p.m.

Cumulo’s Strawberry Lemonade is a cannabis-infused sparkling water.

[KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: How 3 Gen Z women curate a Y2K vintage fashion market in Charlotte.]

Location: 6500 S New Hope Rd, Belmont, NC 28012

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost: $16.95 for adults and $14.95 for seniors. Children 2-12 are: $9.95, and those under 2 are free. Tax is not included.

Explore and learn at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden’s Earth Day celebration, which will incorporate fun activities dedicated to honoring and preserving our planet. You’ll be able to engage by making conservation-friendly crafts, creating sidewalk chalk art and browsing displays.

Location: Selma Burke Recreation Center, 781 Agape Dr, Mooresville, NC 28115

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Lake Norman families can participate in a variety of free activities focused on the environment at Mooresville’s Earth Day celebration. The Mooresville Youth Council, Town of Mooresville Parks & Recreation and Mooresville Fire-Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office, along with others will be at the event with educational activities, crafts, a scavenger hunt and more.

Location: Concord Mills dining pavilion, 8111 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord, NC 28027

When: Saturday, April 20, noon-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Concord Mills is celebrating Earth Day with a family-friendly event offering local art installations, hands-on learning about sustainable practices, crafts and environmental education. You can check out upcycled materials artwork by Tuxedo Kat, find out about sustainable gardening practices with the Extension Horticulture Speaks Bureau Partnership and learn about improper oil disposal on the environment with local Girl Scouts. You can also decorate a planting pot and a SEA LIFE Aquarium reusable tote bag.

Location: Outdoor lot at NoDa Market and Deli, 1721 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Saturday, April 20, 4:20 p.m.

Cost: Free

Good Vybes will celebrate 420 with a curated selection of vendors offering CBD-infused goodies and artisanal smoking accessories, plus live music and food and beverage options.

Location: 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Shop sustainably at Optimist Hall to celebrate Earth Day with a Charlotte Vintage Market event offering more than 25 vendors’ collections of vintage finds. You’re also encouraged to bring your own reusable shopping bag.

Location: Rosedale Nature Park, 9519 Rosewood Meadow Ln, Huntersville, NC 28078

When: Monday, April 22, 10 a.m.-noon

Cost: Free

Huntersville Parks & Recreation is celebrating Earth Day at Rosedale Nature Park by planting five trees and giving away a few more trees on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event will also include a scavenger hunt for children.

Location: Birdsong Brewing, 1016 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Monday, April 22, 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Birdsong Brewing and Charlotte Recyclery are teaming up for a keychain-making clinic using repurposed bicycle chains. They will also share essential bicycle maintenance and how to fix a flat. All ages are welcome.

Birdsong Brewing, which is powered by rooftop solar panels, is teaming up with Charlotte Recyclery to celebrate Earth Day.

Location: Red Clay Ciderworks, 245 Clanton Road, Charlotte, NC 28217 When: Saturday, April 27, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Cost: $20 Watch a high energy, satirical twist of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to find out if Scrooge change his ecologically unsustainable ways and learns the true meaning of Earth Day. All proceeds from the Hot Mess Players show will go to CleanAireNC, a local environmental advocacy group.