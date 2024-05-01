Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Stark restaurants

If you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, it's important to know exactly what the event commemorates.

The May 5 event is not a celebration of Mexican Independence Day. That's on Sept. 16.

Instead, Cinco de Mayo honors a single battle – the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. It was a great symbolic victory for the Mexican government and bolstered the resistance movement.

While Cinco de Mayo is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, it has evolved into a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage in the United States. Not surprising, honestly, because we're a country that also marks May 5 as National Lemonade Day, National Hoagie Day and Totally Chipotle Day. It's also World Laughter Day and National Cartoonist Day.

In other words, we're always up for a party.

Following are some Stark County Mexican restaurants that are ready to welcome you to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Many of the places listed will also be offering specials on May 5.

Blue Habanero showcases this larger-than-life mask in celebration of Mexican culture and heritage.

Fiesta Acapulco

5685 Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township; 330-526-8370

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Try the house specialty, Burrito a La Diabla ($11.50), a burrito stuffed with grilled chicken and chorizo cooked in spicy hot sauce and topped with melted cheese that’s served with rice and charro beans. A Mexican Mule ($6.95) is a house signature drink, a twist on the classic made with Maestro Dobel tequila and ginger beer.

Blue Habanero

2234 Tuscarawas St. W in Canton; 234-214-8363

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Start with a signature Como la Flor margarita ($13) with homemade hisbiscus flower tea, lime and silver tequila while enjoying some Street Corn ($6) that features Cotija cheese, chili powder, lime juice and mayo along with a Quesadilla Sampler ($16.00) of one steak and cheese quesadilla and one grilled chicken and cheese quesadilla.

One of the many fresh and lighter options at Mexican restaurants are shrimp tacos.

La Loma

4794 Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township; 330-956-4363

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday

La Loma’s enchiladas special will surely fill you up. Three enchiladas served with rice and guacamole salad, a choice of red of green sauce and choice of meat served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream ($15.95). The Hispanic supermarket and bakery offers the community items not normally found in a traditional market.

Francisco’s Cantina Restaurant

6041 Whipple Ave. NW in Jackson Township; 330-526-8740

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Start with Nopalito Asado ($10), whole grain cactus topped with queso panela and chorizo and a traditional Sopa de Tortilla ($7.50), a Mexican soup made with chicken broth, rice, pico de Gallo, shredded chicken, tortilla strips and chopped avocado. Wash it all down with a Mexican soda ($3).

Freshly made guacamole is always a customer favorite at Stark County's Mexican restaurants.

Don Tequila

4123 Tuscarawas St. W in Canton; 330-754-6755

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Sports fan? Try either a Cavs Burrito ($15), stuffed with your choice of steak or chicken, bacon, grilled onions and pepper, covered with cheese sauce and chipotle cream with a side of rice and beans, or an Ohio State Burrito ($14) with select fillings also with a side of rice and beans. An extensive tequila menu invites you to try a tequila shot. And who can resist a visit from Bella, their feline-faced robot BellaBot!

Bella, the feline-faced BellaBot robot server at Don Tequila, is caught cat napping!

Other places to celebrate:

El Campesino

3520 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton; 330-493-9801

4048 Lincoln Way E in Perry Township; 330-477-8731

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

El Rincon

3212 Tuscarawas St. W in Canton; 330-453-9200

720 S. Main St. in North Canton; 330-497-2229

5562 Wales Ave. NW in Jackson Township; 330-833-6000

Agavero Bar and Grill

2484 Lincoln Way E in Massillon; 330-481-4258

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Sol Mexican Restaurant

1916 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton; 330-754-6772

11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

Tlaquepaque

4460 Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township; 330-649-9109

2682 Easton St. NE in Plain Township; 234-458-8008

4262 Portage St. NW in Jackson Township; 330-526-6683

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Tekila Mexican Restaurant

2749 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton; 234-214-8853

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

