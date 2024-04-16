Celebrate 4/20 in Michigan with deals, events for weed users

Marijuana has been legal for recreational use in Detroit for the past few years. The industry has now exploded with $3 billion in both recreational and medical marijuana sales.

Here's a list of events and deals in Detroit and metro Detroit for a pot lovers' biggest day: 4/20.

Wayne County

Skymint is giving away a $250 gift card every month for a year to a lucky grand prize winner.

Location: 12668 Gratiot Ave., Detroit

Hours on 4/20: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

How to enter: Spend $75 between now and 4/20 at any Skymint location to qualify for one ticket.

This gift card can be used on any Skymint branded product, merchandise or accessory.

In addition to the grand prize winner, 10 raffle winners will receive a $100 DoorDash gift card and an additional 50 will receive a Skymint T-shirt.

What else is Skymint doing on 4/20: Skymint will have events and promotions at their Detroit location and throughout the state. All purchases on 4/20 will be 42% off.

Puff Cannabis will have food trucks, a live DJ and goodie bags on site for 4/20.

Location: 11397 W Jefferson Ave., River Rouge

Hours on 4/20: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The first 150 customers with an order of $100 or more will receive a free goodie bag valued at $250. Puff Cannabis also has special deals at their locations around the state.

OZ Detroit will have a pop-up shop with infused pre-rolls and merch for sale. They will also have a collection of discounted items and an on-site food truck.

Location: 16829 Harper Ave. Detroit

Hours on 4/20: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Deals include:

Mambas 6 for $29

Pre-rolls BOGO

1.5g dispo BOGO

2g dispo 2 for $50

1g carts 15 for $100

Monroe County

Mint Cannabis is selling tickets to enter a raffle to win Tigers tickets, an NFL draft package or a cruise getaway to Jamacia.

Location: 760 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe

Hours on 4/20: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Raffle tickets will benefit the Billy Pease Foundation a Michigan-based nonprofit that provides transportation for people living with chronic kidney disease.

What's in the Draft package: Two tickets to the NFL draft event on Saturday, April 27 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Also included in the gift set is a $150 gift card and two medicated gift baskets with Mint products worth $100.

Tigers' tickets: Two tickets for the Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros on Saturday, May 11 at Comerica Park. Winners will also be special guest of the Mint pre-game tailgate.

Jamacia Getaway: You have a chance to win two tickets to Jamacia for a trip in September. These tickets don't need to be purchased; they will be given out for free at each Michigan storefront.

Where to find the winner: For the draft and Tigers' tickets the winner will be randomly drawn on Monday, April 22, at 4:20 p.m. live on Instagram.

The ticket for the Jamacia getaway will be drawn at 7:20 p.m. Monday, April 22 on Facebook.

In addition to the raffles, Mint will have food trucks, live DJs and free weed every hour on site.

Oakland County

Lume Cannabis is launching its cannabis-infused beer to anyone who visits the storefront on 4/20.

Location: 26760 Lahser Road, Southfield

Hours on 4/20: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The beer is made with THC and real fruit juice. It includes 7.5 mg of THC per can and comes in three flavors: strawberry, cherry and watermelon.

A microscope display of the Kitchen Sink flavor of cannabis at Lume Cannabis Co. in Southfield on Monday, June 26, 2023. The 33rd Lume in Michigan is expected to open very soon.

Macomb County

The Grove - Center Line Marijuana & Cannabis Dispensary first 500 customers will receive a free 1/2 oz with a $20 purchase.

Location: 26352 Lawrence Ave., Center Line

Hours on 4/20: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

