Cat's Tragically Dramatic Hunger Performance Deserves An Oscar

A lot of the orange cats I have known and loved have tended to be on the chonky side. My cat, my friend's orange cat.. Garfield. There's just something about orange cats that makes them extra hungry for some reason. I don't know why, but someone in, ya know, science or something should do a study on this.

Well, one orange cat, who looks a little bit rotund, has a pretty dramatic reaction when she wants more food. Just watch below.

The hilarious video was uploaded by the TikTok account @rypeacock and watchers are loving this big girl. One person commented, "Feed that empty belleh right meow!" Another added, "Drama queen wins the Academy Award!" Yet another replied, "Oh mom feed your baby, she’s starving!"

Hey I get it, my cats are forever hungry. I think they would basically eat all day if I let them, but then I'd be out of money and I'd have to build a new house out of empty wet-food cans. It's hard to deny them though! But I guess it's healthier that we all keep our cats at their ideal weight, no matter how dramatic their performances are when they beg for food!

How Much You Should Be Feeding Your Cat

According to BeChewy, surveys show that approximately 60 percent of cats in the United States are overweight or obese. Extra body fat puts cats at increased risk for life-shortening conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. But when you feed your cat the appropriate amount of food, they are able to maintain a healthy body weight—which is essential for a cat’s overall health and happiness.

Most cats at a healthy weight and activity level weigh about ten pounds.

VCA Hospitals suggests the number of meals a cat eats per day depends completely on the family schedule. Cats should eat at least two meals each day, about 12 hours apart. But a breakfast, lunch, afternoon, dinner, and right before bed schedule is an equally great option.

A typical cat that weighs about ten pounds, and is neutered, and is normally active should have around 260 calories a day. There's a handy chart you can see here that can help you determine how many calories your own cat needs based on their age, weight and activity level.

