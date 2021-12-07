Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, shows off abs as she dances to David Bowie: 'It's the perfect soundtrack!'

Catherine Zeta-Jones was letting loose in a recent photoshoot, showing the world she has never lost her dancing skills. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, is a natural-born performer.

The actress, who wowed the world with her singing and dancing chops in Chicago, for which she won an Academy Award, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a fun behind-the-scenes moment at one of her photoshoots.

"Of course I would have 'Let's Dance' by David Bowie on my photoshoot playlist!" she captioned a video of herself baring her abs in a sleek, two-piece black workout outfit. "What's your go-to song to dance to?"

Zeta-Jones was met with an array of comments, many of them written by Bowie fans, who couldn't help themselves but compliment the actress.

"Absolutely beautiful," a commenter added. Another chimed in, "You are rocking it."

“It’s the perfect soundtrack!!!" a fan wrote.

Zeta-Jones, who’s performed on stage since she was a teen, has never shied away from expressing her love of dance. She's also never been shy about discussing how her husband Michael Douglas lacks certain talents on the dance floor.

In an April appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Zeta-Jones joked about how Douglas only has a few dance moves.

"It's like he can click in time to the beat. Every now and again, he gets off course, but he's such a great actor," she joked. "Michael always says, 'When I'm dancing, always look at me from the waist up.'"

Last month, Zeta-Jones and Douglas celebrated 21 years of marriage. The two-time Oscar winner posted a sweet tribute video to his wife, writing, "Happy anniversary my darling Catherine! I love you so much."

