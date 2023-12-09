Cate Blanchett Gets Preppy in Reptilian Dress Shoes at ‘Shayda’ Special Screening

Cate Blanchett attended a special screening of the film “Shayda” held Friday in London.

The “Carol” star attended the screening wearing a pair of black leather dress shoes. The sleek pair featured patent black leather uppers imparting a glossy finish with reptilian embossed detailing. The laceless silhouette was also accompanied by almond-shaped toes.

Cate Blanchett attends a special screening of “Shayda” at The Soho Hotel on Dec. 8, 2023 in London. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

The footwear was stacked atop short rectangular block heels providing the thespian with a short boost. Thanks to a lack of laces, the dress shoes were likely easy to get on and off. Black dress shoes are a classic go-to style in many celebrities’ wardrobes. The style is popular among both men and women and can be dressed up and down for just about any occasion.

A closer look at Cate Blanchett’s shoes. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Dressy and sleek, the Australian star sported a tan wool suit. The set featured a tailored blazer fitted with black button closures accompanied by matching trousers. Blanchett rounded out her look with cat-eye glasses in black with brown turtleshell marbling on the bottom. The actress wore her short blond tresses parted to one side and styled in flattering waves to frame her features.

Blanchett regularly wears sharp heels on the red carpet. The “Cinderella” star can often be seen in neutral or metallic pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels from a wide range of brands, including Christian Louboutin, Casadei, Givenchy, and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, she can also be seen in low-soled and platform sneakers by Gucci, Roger Vivier, and Stella McCartney.

Cate Blanchett attends a special screening of “Shayda” at The Soho Hotel on Dec. 8, 2023 in London. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

“Shayda” is a 2023 thriller/drama film that will release on March 1, 2024. Directed by Noora Niasari, the film follows a young Iranian mother who takes refuge in an Australian women’s shelter with her 6-year-old daughter during the two weeks of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. The film enlists the help of some serious talent including Zahra Amir Ebrahimi and Mojean Aria, among others.

