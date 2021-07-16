A bikini-clad Carrie Underwood poses with a fish as she lives her best 'lake life'

Carrie Underwood just proved she’s a great catch.

The “Before He Cheats” singer was all smiles while enjoying some “lake life” in a July 16 Instagram post. The series of photos features the star posing with a fish while sporting a black and white bikini — and killer abs. Hanging out on the boat behind Underwood is her husband, Mike Fisher, who is certainly proving his namesake accurate.

“Feeeeeeshies,” she captioned the pic, along with several fish emojis. “#CatchAndRelease #JustSayinHi #Outdoors #LakeLife.”

It’s no surprise that Underwood chose to release the “feeeeeeshies” she plucked from the lake. The seven-time Grammy winner is a longtime vegetarian. In her book Find Your Path, she wrote about how growing up on a cattle farm inspired her meat-free diet.

​​"It sounds weird, but somehow, at 13 years old, I had never really thought about the purpose of our farm," she wrote. "There were always cows. I always helped with them. They were a part of our lives, but I had never considered where they went when they left us. And like most kids, I had never considered where the meat on my plate came from, either."

In the video series Mike and Carrie, she revealed that she and her former professional ice-hockey player husband don’t always see eye-to-eye on such issues.

"He grew up hunting and being outdoors and it's a big part of his life, and I grew up on a cattle farm and I went the other way,” she explained.

One thing these two do agree on? That lake life is pretty awesome.

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.