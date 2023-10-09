'Nothing sticks': This highly-rated Carote cookware set is over 70% off at Walmart

What is it?

Getting yourself a new cookware ensemble is usually a pretty pricey proposition. That’s why Carote's eight-piece set for only $68 at the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sale nearly made us spit out our coffee. The stunning (nonstick) collection includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 5-quart sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 4.2-quart casserole dish and three lids. The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops. With its great materials, lasting performance and easy-to-use interface, you'll go from feeling like a home cook to a longtime professional in no time at all.

Why is it a good deal?

The set is currently on sale for $68, down from its list price of $240. That means you're getting over 70% off this fan-favorite.

Why do I need this?

High-quality nonstick granite material that's 100% free of PROS and PFOA make this Carote Cookware Set a safe, healthy option for whipping up any meal your heart desires. It's compatible with all types of stoves, even induction models, and the all-in-one rivet-less interior of each piece makes it super easy to clean by preventing snags and food stick. The granite material gives each pot and pan a smooth inner texture ensuring excellent non-stick performance, and the extended bottom design with high magnetic conduction helps foods cook evenly and quickly.

Get thee back to the kitchen ... and work some miracles this holiday season with a spanking-new cookware set. (Photo: Walmart)

What reviewers say:

Nearly 3,000 five-star Walmart shoppers adore this Carote cookware set, too. "I am really happy with my cookware!" exclaimed one happy home cook. "The color was exactly what I was looking for and even though it's a light color, it cleans up so easily. This set has a good mix of pots and pans. I needed more skillet/sauté pans and it came with three. Wonderful set."

"I always look for cookware without rivets inside the pans. That's why I bought this set," added another fan. Now that I've had a chance to use them, I will be looking for more products by Carote. Not only are they nonstick (no teflon), they are easy care, even and quick heating, and classy enough to hang on a pot rack!"

This reviewer summed it up best: "These are the best pans I have ever owned. Not only are they beautiful but they work exceptionally well! Nothing sticks, they wash out so quick and easy. They're amazing."

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.