Carnie Wilson says she lost 40 pounds without Ozempic: 'I'm really being strict'

Carnie Wilson is opening up about her 40-pound weight loss — and no, she didn't use Ozempic.

In a Fox News Digital interview posted Thursday, Wilson opened up about skipping injectable weight loss drugs.

"I personally was too scared for any side effects, gastrointestinal side effects. My doctor warned me. He said, ‘This is an option if you want to do it, but I am warning you that it has not been around enough for the way many people are using this, and that is for weight loss," Wilson told the outlet.

Carnie Wilson, pictured in 2018, is opening up about her health journey.

She told Fox News that her doctor said other patients had gone to the hospital for side effects from taking Ozempic.

Wilson, who previously lost over 100 pounds from gastric bypass surgery, is currently promoting her AXS TV cooking show, "Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson, which premieres April 16.

Carnie Wilson has dropped 40 pounds on a sugar and gluten-free diet

The news comes after singer and TV star told "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Nischelle Turner about her health journey in an interview published online Tuesday. She also told Turner that she didn't "want to take any risks of any side effects" by using weight loss drugs. Instead, she switched to a "strict" sugar and gluten-free diet.

"It was like a voice that said, 'You're done. You're done eating the food that makes you feel like crap,' you know, and I've never eaten this way in my whole life, but I'm kind of looking at it like my sobriety, which is like just one day at a time. Just for today, I'm not gonna eat this dessert or even a taste of it. I mean, I'm really being strict."

WIlson, who is the daughter of The Beach Boys member Brian Wilson, said "something switched" for her and said "the weight is just shedding off naturally."

"The way I eat is like corn tortillas, not flour. I eat brown rice, I eat some rice, I eat plenty of tortilla chips and guac," Wilson said, before telling Turner, "I'm going to eat what I want, but I just don't eat sugar or gluten and it's working and I just feel better."

Wilson also added that she still wants "to come down on some weight, but that's not the goal here."

"Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson" premieres later this month and features celebrity guest appearances from stars including John Stamos, "American Idol" alum David Archuleta and "Sugar Ray" lead vocalist Mark McGrath.

Ozempic is a weight loss medication typically used to treat type 2 Diabetes.

“Semaglutide (Ozempic or Wegovy) sends signals to the appetite center in your brain to reduce hunger and increase fullness," Dr. Deborah Horn, an associate professor in the Department of Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, previously told USA TODAY.

Horn told USA TODAY that Ozempic helps users feel fuller with smaller meals and decreases the need for snacks.

