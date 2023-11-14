Cardi B and Offset Are "Offshark" and "Sharki B" in 'Baby Shark's Big Movie'

?feature=shared

Cardi B and Offset are taking their love to new depths – literally – hitting the ocean floor as "Sharki B" and "Offshark" in the forthcoming Nickelodeon flick, Baby Shark's Big Movie. The duo is joined by an impressive line-up of voice actors including K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN showing out as an underwater band of belugas.

The film, which also includes an entirely original soundtrack, follows beloved Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the thriving shark-infested metropolis. Baby Shark's Big Movie also features the rappers' children, Kulture and Wave as Kulture Sharki and Wavey Shark, respectively, as well as Ashley Tisdale as emerging "popfish" Stariana, Lance Bass, and Saturday Night Live stars Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman. Find the film's full tracklist below.

Baby Shark (Movie Version)

It's Stariana!

Peak Fin-ship

Keep Swimmin' Through

Dive On In

It's Stariana! (Sea Me Now)

Peak Fin-ship Reprise

Oceans Apart

It's My Ocean x Baby Shark (Finale) Mashup

Nothin's Gonna Beat Our Fin-ship

Keep Swimmin' Through x Baby Shark (Dance Remix)

It's My Ocean

Baby Shark (Finale)

Catch Cardi, Offset and ENHYPEN under the sea when Baby Shark's Big Movie lands in theaters on December 8.

