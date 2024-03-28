Cardi B Goes Classic in Satin Pumps to Celebrate Kollin Carter at THR’s 2024 Power Stylists
Cardi B arrived at THR’s 2024 Power Stylists at Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday in Los Angeles wearing a pair of classic satin pointed-toe pumps.
Despite the WAP singer’s classic footwear choice for the evening, Cardi B typically opts for a more eye-catching pair of shoes to compliment her look. In early March, the star donned a pair of custom cherry red heels by designer Carolin Holzhuber in her “Enough (Miami)” music video. The peep-toe boots, elevated at an estimated 10 inches, featured a sculptural platform base and mid-calf silhouette.
The THR Power Stylists event coincides with The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Power Stylists issue, which names the entertainment industry’s top 25 celebrity stylists. This year’s picks included Jason Bolden for his work with Nicole Kidman and Michael B. Jordan, as well as Molly Dickson who often styles Sydney Sweeney and Lana Del Rey.
About the Shoes
The star’s shoes, covered in soft black satin, featured a sharp pointed-toe silhouette and steep arch. Additionally, the pumps were adorned with an estimated 4-inch stiletto heel.
Other celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence, Olivia Wilde and Gigi Hadid, are regularly spotted sporting similarly structured pointed-toe pumps. From walking the red carpet to strolling down the sidewalk, the classic shoe can be styled with a variety of looks for an effortlessly chic addition. In August 2023, Lawrence was photographed walking around New York City in a pair of black patent leather pointed-toe heels. The shoes featured an estimated 2-inch heel and structured silhouette.
Satin Shoes: A Footwear Staple
From Manolo Blahnik to Jimmy Choo, several luxury brands offer satin shoe styles for a timeless feel and classic look. While commonly applied to heeled shoes, the versatile material can be paired with a variety of footwear silhouettes.
In December 2023, P448 designed a pair of satin low-top sneakers. Intended for more formal occasions, the monochromatic shoe is entirely constructed from satin, with the option to add cotton laces in the matching colorway.
