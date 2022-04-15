Cardi B on her blended family: ‘I wouldn’t want it any other way’

It is all love for Cardi B and her blended family with rapper husband Offset.

The 29-year-old recently opened up to Essence about her initial apprehensions about getting involved with a man who already had three children.

"When I first got pregnant, a lot of people used to be on some 'You're a fourth baby mom' s***,'" she told the publication.

The family graced the May/June cover of Essence as a blended unit for the first time.

Both Cardi B and Offset come from blended families, a guiding force in their desire to ensure their kids grew up with a close bond.

"I have two brothers, and we have three different dads," Offset said. "I never heard of a half-brother — those are my brothers."

Cardi and sister Hennesy share the same mom and dad, but they have six siblings from their dad's previous relationship.

Offset, aware of Cardi's apprehensions, is grateful to have a partner who accepts his children and treats them like her own.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that’s beautiful."

The "Bad and Boujee" artist shares two children with Cardi B, 3-year-old daughter Kulture and 7-month-old son Wave.

The Essence cover was Wave's public debut and Cardi B shared another glimpse of their newest addition on Instagram, with many commenters pointing out his resemblance to big sister Kulture.

"Kulture Pt. 2 😍😍😍😍," read one comment.

"😍😍😍 looking like kulture," read another.

Offset also has three children from previous relationships: 7-year-old Kalea, 12-year-old Jordan and 7-year-old Kody, who Cardi met after the two were married. While she doesn't want to infringe upon any of the relationships the moms have with their children, she has prioritized establishing a family unit and making sure the kids felt comfortable around her.

"I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship," she said.

Cardi knows their situation may look slightly different from other families, but shared that Offset's parenting style and apparent adoration for his children actually made her feel more secure with starting a family with him.

"I know the type of man that he is with his kids. It's hard for me to explain, but I see how much he loves his kids and how passionate he is about his kids, and I love that," she said.

Now a blended family of seven, Cardi B is focused on embracing all of the "lit" moments that come with having such a big family and making sure the kids feel all of the love.

"I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity—and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it. I love our family, and I wouldn't want it any other way."

