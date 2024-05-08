Car lovers rejoice! Central PA car meet, museums among best in country: USA TODAY readers

As a part of USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, two Pennsylvania events, two museums and a NASCAR track were voted by readers as the top in the nation for High Octane award winners, highlighting the best of the best in cars, planes, boats and even rodeos.

America's Transportation Experience/AACA Museum in Hershey took fourth place in best attractions for car lovers.

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institute, the museum celebrates the automobile through a series of vintage cars on display and interactive exhibits covering cars, motorcycles and automobiles from the 1890s to the 1980s. It is also home to the most expensive collection of Tucker automobiles and memorabilia in the world.

Starting on May 18, the museum will be presenting exhibits on Husqvarna Motorcycles, professional vehicles throughout history and Ollies Bang for the Buck exhibit, showcasing the greatest automotive deals in partnership with Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Tickets for AACA Museum can be purchased online, at aacamuseum.org.

Readers' also picked the Eastern Division AACA National Fall Meet, also in Hershey, as the fifth best car show in the country.

The car show is held each year on the first full week in October, where classic, vintage and antique car enthusiasts from across the country gather for one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United States. The four-day Eastern Fall Meet is hosted by the Antique Automobile Club of America.

This year, the meet begins on Oct. 8 and lasts until Oct. 11.

The event draws over 9,000 vendors and features over 1,000 cars for sale and approximately 1,200 cars at the car show, held on the last day of the meet.

Other Pennsylvania winners

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia was voted as the third best attraction for car lovers.

The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum's World War II Weekend in Reading was voted by readers as the fourth best air show in the country.

The Pocono Raceway in Long Pond was voted as the number one best NASCAR track.

