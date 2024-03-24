New in Cape Coral: Fast-casual, sweet and savory waffle shop opens

Waffles aren’t just for breakfast anymore — at least according to Nadin Feix, owner of Let’s Waffle.

“It’s not the waffle people have in mind,” she said. “This is a different way of presenting and eating it. It's for lunch.”

Her new fun and creative waffle joint — in the 10 Twenty Five-anchored Santa Barbara Plaza near Santa Barbara Boulevard and Nicholas Parkway — is the first of its kind in Cape Coral.

This twist on a breakfast favorite — not typically seen in Southwest Florida — drew inspiration in Feix’s roots. Originally from Germany, the Feix family fell in love with the area after visiting Sanibel in 2014. They have called Cape Coral their home since 2022.

Let's Waffle owner Nadin Feix prepares a waffle for a customer.

Feix’s Belgian waffles ditch the standard circle and square formats in favor of a German twist: heart shapes.

“We make the batter here, fresh every morning,” Feix said. “We make the waffles, fill it up and flip it in half.”

They come in a variety of sweet and savory options. No matter the craving, there is a waffle waiting to satisfy it. You can also pick your own toppings, in freestyle form, where the possibilities are endless with 13 sauces (from peanut butter to balsamic), fruits (from mango to grapes), sweets (from Oreos to Kinder chocolate), candy, cheese, greens, sprinkles and more.

There are even meat options with bacon bits, pulled pork, ham and chicken bites. If that’s not enough, ice cream will be available soon too.

Let's Waffle has a variety of savory waffles including this Italian Love.

“If you like barbecue and Nutella, I can do it,” Feix said. “I wouldn’t recommend it, but I’d do it.”

Bringing your creativity is not mandatory, though. Signature sweet waffles include banana and strawberry filled; banana and chocolate or Nutella; the candy-filled Kid’s Love waffle; and waffles with pulled pork, avocado, ham and pineapple and more fall on the savory side.

"We have really high quality, fresh items," Feix said. "Everything is fresh here. Quality is really important. I only sell things I would eat myself."

She takes those ingredients and comes up with the signature waffle creations herself.

Grab a table and enjoy your order at Let's Waffle in Cape Coral.

“I talk to people, hear what they like,” she said. “I do the ones I like, my daughter likes.”

Learning of American’s love of Chick-fil-A sauce, she incorporated it into the Chicken Love waffle — popcorn chicken, Caesar salad fixings and that beloved sauce.

“Everyone loves it,” Feix said.

Portions are generous and the toppings are hearty.

“It’s a lunch,” Feix said. “It’s not a breakfast waffle. This has a lot.”

Let's Waffle in Cape Coral has sweet and savory options including this Fruit Love sweet waffle.

A made-to-order vegan version of the waffle is available upon request. And after talking to a diabetic customer, sugar-free syrup has been added as a topping.

“I’m learning what people like," Feix said. “If someone wants something, I will get it. If they can’t decide, I can do half and half now too.”

Feix recommends eating your waffle there since it may become soggy on the drive home, depending on the toppings.

Four round tables with yellow and green chairs on one side and padded benches await those dining in. Her shop is bright, clean and welcoming.

When Feix isn’t behind the counter, she has a handful of employees working for her, including her daughter, Julika. An Ida Baker high student, Julika not only has a waffle named after her — the Julika’s Love with strawberries, bananas, Nutella, powdered sugar and sprinkles — but her likeness is also the Let’s Waffle logo.

“I wanted something young and fresh that people can’t copy,” Feix said. “Like Wendy’s and KFC, I thought I might just think big.”

Let’s Waffle, 1031 Santa Barbara Blvd., No. 12, Cape Coral; open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday; (239) 898-1041; letswaffleflorida.com.

