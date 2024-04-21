Canton Repository Kid of Character: Mason Waller, Tuslaw

NAME – Mason Waller

SCHOOL – Tuslaw Middle School

RESIDENCE – Massillon

AGE – 11

PARENTS – Natalie and Michael Waller

SIBLINGS – Sydney, seventh grade

SCHOOL ACTIVITIES – Football, Basketball

NOMINATION – "Mason is a positive, kind, and helpful student that always puts his best effort into anything that is asked of him. He has been a great addition to our classes in the short time that he's been at Tuslaw."

PLEASE TELL US WHY YOU PERFORMED THE ACT OF KINDNESS – I like helping people!

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE VIDEO GAME, BOOK OR TV SHOW? – My favorite TV shows are “Band of Brothers” and “Forged in Fire.”

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GROW UP? – I want to be a brick mason.

IF YOU COULD CHANGE ONE THING ABOUT SCHOOL, WHAT WOULD IT BE? – I would get better seats to sit in.

IF YOU COULD HAVE A SUPERPOWER, WHAT WOULD IT BE AND HOW WOULD YOU USE IT TO CHANGE THE WORLD? – I would choose the power of stopping time. I would use it to stop crimes like robberies.

Mason Waller, a fifth-grader at Tuslaw Middle School, is a Canton Repository Kid of Character for April.

Other nominations

ALLIANCE

Lylah Fountain, sixth grade, Alliance Middle School − Lylah is a shining example of dedication, kindness and consistently demonstrates a strong work ethic. Her positive attitude and willingness to help others make her an outstanding choice for a "Kid of Character" nomination.

Jeremiah Lightner, sixth grade, Alliance Middle School − We are very happy to have Jeremiah as an Aviator as he has been a wonderful contributor to the culture at Alliance Middle School since moving from another district, treating his peers and adults with kindness and respect. Others benefit from hearing his ideas and questions about what they are learning in class.

CANTON CITY

Ardella Cheek, fourth grade, Patrick− Ardella comes to school every day ready to learn and meet BARK expectations. She is constantly making strides in her academics and in her behavior to reach her goals in the classroom.

Aiden Bowman, fourth grade, Worley − Aiden has made such improvements this year, both academically and behaviorally. He is working so hard, and it shows!

CANTON LOCAL

Aurora Manzonie, sixth grade, Canton South Middle School − Aurora consistently excels in academics and extracurriculars, showcasing dedication and enthusiasm in all endeavors. Her positive attitude towards learning is a remarkable inspiration to peers and teachers, evident in her approach to every challenge she encounters.

Pierce Livesay, sixth grade, Canton South Middle School − Pierce embodies quiet determination and positivity in the classroom, demonstrating respect and responsibility in his daily learning endeavors. His consistent commitment to excellence sets a commendable example for his peers, embodying the essence of being a Wildcat of Character.

FAIRLESS LOCAL

Sam Weisent, eighth grade, Fairless Middle School − Sam is a mature young lady who is a role model for all students. Her demeanor is calm, focused, and she is curious about learning. She goes above and beyond on all assignments and projects.

Michael Marich, sixth grade, Fairless Middle School − Michael Marich is a hard-working young man who strives for excellence. He goes above and beyond in all he does. Michael is a kind young man, who is a positive role model for his classmates. Keep soaring, Michael!

JACKSON LOCAL

Hannah Page, fifth grade − Hannah is an extremely dedicated student with a positive attitude and willingness to help others. Her commitment to both academic excellence and kindness sets a shining example for the entire school community.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Eliza Kisamore, eighth grade − Eliza is a diligent student, always putting forth her very best effort, contributing thoughtfully to class discussions, and facing challenges with determination and persistence. Eliza is kind, helpful, encouraging, and humble in her interactions with others as well, always acting with respect and integrity. Never without a smile, Eliza maintains a positive and peaceful presence.

Camron McCutcheon, sixth grade − Cameron treats his teachers and classmates with respect. He is a deep thinker, who excels academically while maintaining a humble attitude. He displays the utmost character and integrity in all that he does.

LAKE LOCAL

Andjela Olujic, seventh grade, Lake Middle/High School − Andjela's smile will brighten the classroom. If Andjela's smile isn't enough, her positive personality will finish the job. Andjela is such a kind, caring and compassionate student. She consistently displays positive character with her actions. She values the other students in her classes which in return she receives a lot of respect from the other students. Her heart is full of kindness. I am thankful for the time I have with Andjela in my classroom so I can see that there are positive role models for other students to follow.

Jacob Anderson, seventh grade, Lake Middle/High School − Jacob Anderson has a bright, caring and heartfelt personality. In fact his heart is as big as he is. Jake is the student that all the other students look forward to entering the room because of the kindness he offers the class. It is so fun to watch him show up somewhere other students are at. They all stop what they are doing and run up to him wanting his friendly, outgoing attention. His actions, daily, display positive character. He displays leadership by valuing the other students that are around him and showing everyone respect. He even uses his free time to volunteer working with students with special needs. Jake has a special heart that everyone around him will appreciate.

MASSILLON

Delaney Pierce, eighth grade, Massillon Junior High School − Delaney is a leader at Massillon Junior High School. Delaney is a respectful, kind and a resilient student and athlete. Delaney is a true person of character and one who does the right thing even when they do not know anyone is watching. She demonstrates responsibility and is a great listener in the classroom. She is positive, helpful and sets a great example for her peers. Delaney not only pushes herself to be her best, but through her actions she pushes her peers to be their best as well. She always shows respect to everyone and is the first person to step up and be a leader when times get hard. When faced with challenges, Delaney never looks to others or tries to take the easy way out. She takes responsibility upon herself and works until the job is done.. Delaney holds herself accountable and strives to do better in all that she does whether it is in the classroom, in volleyball or basketball and on the track. She will go above and beyond for herself, peers and teammates through and through. Delaney is a great role model for all! Delaney has a great future and we can't wait to see what she accomplishes.

George Rivera, eighth grade, Massillon Junior High School − George is such a well-rounded young man. He exhibits impressive maturity. George is a hard-working, kind, respectful and a responsible young man. He has a laid-back nature and handles everything with grace and professionalism, way beyond his years. George's personality shines as bright as the smile. George is always in a good mood with a smile on his face. George knows when to put the work in, but he also knows how to have fun. Not many students can find the perfect balance between those two things. George does it seamlessly! George is a total team player in the classroom and in athletics. He is always willing to help out and super easy to work with − whether it is with peers or teachers. He participates on the football and basketball teams for Massillon Junior High School. He is a leader on the field, court, in the halls, and in the classroom. For one of his exploratory classes, George works with children with special needs where he helps his peers create works of art but more importantly develops friendships. Although George is involved in many extracurricular activities, he still maintains excellent grades in the classroom. In short, George is simply a model student. He will surely excel in any of his future endeavors, and we will definitely see great things from him.

MINERVA LOCAL

Elizah Pierson, seventh grade − We appreciate her efforts in the classroom and her organization. Elizah does a terrific job balancing her responsibilities as a student and member of the cheer team.

Jabin Reed, seventh grade − Jabin does a great job as a leader in his class, He helps other students when they may be struggling. He is extremely hardworking and responsible on each and every assignment!

NORTH CANTON

Isabella Kuntz, sixth grade, North Canton Middle School − Bella excels in and out of the classroom and is a student known for her exceptional character, kindness, positive attitude, and willingness to help those around her. She is a student that others can emulate as she gives her best each day, and always goes the extra mile in all that she does at North Canton Middle School. The staff at North Canton Middle School are proud to have Bella in their building every day to help create a positive culture for those around her.

Will Deibel, sixth grade, North Canton Middle School − Will is a true example of a student of great character because he is dedicated, kind, and always willing to lend a helping hand to those around him. His positive influence on others sets him apart as he continues to make a difference here at North Canton Middle School. North Canton Middle School is proud to have Will as one of its students as he always works to do the right thing!

NORTHWEST LOCAL

Arley Roth, eighth grade, Northwest Middle School − Arley is a responsible student athlete and is known for her positive attitude. She is a member of the school's basketball and volleyball teams, and also plays soccer. She enjoys riding her bike, and going on beach vacations with her family. She plans to one day attend college to prepare for a career working with children, or in a sports-related field.

Tyler Richardson, eighth grade, Northwest Middle School − Tyler is an excellent student who runs sprints for the middle school track team, and lists math as his favorite subject. In his spare time, Tyler loves to fish. He enjoys family vacations near the ocean, and taking deep-sea fishing trips. After high school, he hopes to study to either be an electrician, or work with HVAC units.

OSNABURG LOCAL

Lorelei Yutzey, fourth grade, East Canton Elementary − Lorelei is a quiet leader everywhere she goes including the classroom and the softball field. She demonstrates kindness at all times by smiling at others, sharing kind words, and lending a helping hand. Lorelei is also full of integrity and works hard to be her best at all times even when no one when is watching her. Thank you, Lorelei for being a Kid of Character!

Logan Demyan, fourth grade, East Canton Elementary − Logan demonstrates responsibility in and out of the classroom and sports fields on a daily basis, often doing more than is necessary just to be helpful and an example for others. He readily owns up to his mistakes and is always trying to improve for the next day. He makes students and adults around him better because Logan genuinely cares about others and wants everyone to do better. Thank you, Logan, for being a Kid of Character!

PERRY LOCAL

Claire Wiles, third grade, Whipple Elementary − Claire has made the adjustments to third grade effortlessly. She works hard every day to do her best work and is a good friend to those around her.

Christian Kackley, fourth grade, Genoa Elementary − Genoa Elementary would like to celebrate Christian for his unwavering determination and infectious enthusiasm for learning! With a perpetual smile and a heart full of positivity, he sets an incredible example for his peers. His kindness, honesty, and trustworthiness makes him a true leader at Genoa and in his classroom.

PLAIN LOCAL

Zoie Tuck, fifth grade, Glenwood − Zoie is a sweet, hard-working student. She is always prepared for class, participates well, and goes out of her way to help others. She has a positive attitude and is resilient when faced with a challenge. We’re so glad we get the opportunity to watch her grow as a student this year.

Noah Renz. seventh grade, Oakwood − Noah Renz is a genuinely kind young man who is very hard-working and puts academics first. He is actively involved in many extracurricular activities.

SANDY VALLEY LOCAL

Lucia Meade, seventh grade, Sandy Valley Middle School − “I try to be the person people look up to,” said Lucy Meade when responding to why she was nominated as a Kid of Character. She feels it's important to be nice to everyone and wishes she could change the way people treat one another. Lucy is involved in Student Council, Sources of Strength, track, cross country, basketball, and softball. She loves spending time being active and the outdoors. In her free time, she enjoys making bracelets, baking, building, and sculpting. In the future, Lucy plans on studying at The Ohio State University and becoming an orthodontist. We’re lucky to have Lucy at SVMS!

Joseph Marcoaldi, seventh grade, Sandy Valley Middle School − Being nice to everyone is important to Joey Marcoaldi, and he proves this each day at SVMS. He is a leader within our school and tries to always make good choices. It’s no surprise he is vice president of the SV Middle School Student Council, where he helps lead his peers to make his school a better place. Additionally, he plays soccer and is a First Class Scout. He would like to solve world hunger, and he plans to become a doctor in the future. Keep up the great work, Joey!

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

Nevaeh Lemasters − Nevaeh is respectful, a good friend, and always engaged in activities for school. She demonstrates leadership and responsibility.

Benjamin Johnson − Benjamin is a kind, responsible, and respectful young man. He is well liked by classmates and teachers.

TUSLAW

Myah Hostetler, fifth grade, Tuslaw Middle School − Myah always follows classroom expectations, works hard, and shows kindness to her classmates.

Mason Waller, fifth grade, Tuslaw Middle School − Mason is a positive, kind, and helpful student that always puts his best effort into anything that is asked of him. He has been a great addition to our classes in the short time that he's been at Tuslaw.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Meet Mason Waller, a Repository Spotlight student for April