Can't find eclipse glasses? Learn how to make this DIY pinhole projector before Monday

The 2024 solar eclipse is almost here!

Locally-based, nationally-known astronomer Dean Regas outlined several tips for observing the upcoming eclipse, including info on eclipse glasses, solar filters and projection with smaller telescopes, purchasing special telescopes for eclipses and more.

With just days remaining until the country is blanketed in darkness, you may have some trouble tracking down ISO-certified eclipse glasses.

So if you still want to experience the eclipse without burning your retinas, continue below for step-by-step instructions on how to make a DIY pinhole projector using common household items.

How to make a pinhole projector for the solar eclipse

Materials:

Cardboard box.

Tape.

Scissors.

Aluminum foil.

White paper.

Push pin.

An eclipse projector is an easy and safe way to view the eclipsed sun.

Directions:

Note: Do not look at the sun through the projector.

Tape a white sheet of paper to the inside of the box. Cut two rectangle-shaped holes on the side of the box opposite of the paper. Punch a pinhole into a sheet of aluminum foil. Tape the foil over one of the rectangles. The other rectangle will be where you look through. Stand with the sun behind you. Light will stream through the pinhole and project a crescent sun onto the white sheet of paper in the box. Look into the box through the viewing rectangle to see the projected image.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How to make a pinhole projector for the 2024 solar eclipse