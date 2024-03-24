Canopy Beds Are Making A Comeback

How to get in on the trend (that’s really nothing new at all) and pair it with a design that’s meant to last.

Dane Tashima

Canopy beds are back to shouts of glee. These statement-making snooze pods are a luxurious way to create the bedroom of your dreams—and it seems Houzz users agree. According to the Best of Houzz 2024 awards, canopy beds were one of the year’s biggest trends, but their appeal is far from simply of-the-moment. “I think there is something nostalgic about a canopy bed,” says Coley Hull, founder of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Coley Home. “They are charming, but at the same time, grand and can make a huge impact in a bedroom.”

According to Jasmine Crockett, Atlanta-based interior designer, content creator, and founder of Joy Meets Home, canopy beds add a certain timeless elegance to a space, but they also play into this design era’s affinity for cozy and intimate spaces “reminiscent of a romantic getaway or luxurious retreat.” No matter what has inspired the canopy bed trend, there are certain design tips and tricks that can help you make the most of this decidedly nostalgic and supremely luxurious furnishing. To help you get started, Crockett and Hull share design ideas that will help you pull off this design trend in a way that’s meant to last.

Design Ideas

Consider the Space

“Before adding a canopy bed to their home, readers should consider the overall size and layout of their bedroom to ensure the bed doesn't overwhelm the space,” says Crockett. While a canopy bed can certainly be a commanding presence in a room, there are plenty of design options to choose from that range from fully-upholstered options like the Coley Home Canopy Bed to more modern and sleek designs that can lend a minimalistic feel. Crockett says personal style can and should be a primary factor when it comes to selecting the right canopy bed for your space.

Focus on Balance

Even beyond ensuring you have a bedroom that will work with the grandeur of a canopy bed, you’ll still need to pay attention to the visual weight of the bed compared to other supporting elements. “To design a space with a canopy bed that looks elegant and sophisticated, it's essential to focus on balance and proportion,” says Crockett. “Opt for clean lines and neutral colors to create a harmonious atmosphere and complement the bed with luxurious bedding and soft lighting for a truly refined look.”

Build the Room Around It

The important thing to know about a canopy bed before you start planning how it is going to work in your space, is that it demands attention. That might mean building your room around it, rather than trying to incorporate the bed into an existing design. “A canopy bed is a great piece for a traditional layered space,” says Hull. Start with your bed, and add layers of interest, working your way out. Think about how all the elements add to and complement one another. Colors, textures, personal elements, and meaningful pieces can create a well-rounded space that doesn’t feel overdecorated, but rather perfectly personalized and able to stand up to dominating element of the canopy bed.

Add Contrasting Elements

Hull designed Coley Home’s canopy bed to be fully customizable, which allows the classic design features of the bed to really shine. “I love when customers mix prints and solids on our Canopy Bed,” says Hull. “In particular, using a contrast interior looks beautiful in a fun, fresh print.” If your canopy bed doesn’t hold quite so many design possibilities, let the bed linens and surrounding elements like sconces, window draperies, and other textiles work their magic. “Incorporating other elements such as drapes or sheer fabrics can enhance the overall aesthetic while maintaining a sense of sophistication,” says Crockett.



Go for a Twin

While the mind might naturally think of a stately, king-sized canopy bed for use in a primary suite, Hull says children’s bedrooms are also prime for this dramatic furnishing, just in a scaled-down size. She loves when her customers use Coley Home’s canopy bed in a twin size for a little girl’s room, and even suggests selecting a matching wallpaper to really up the design.

Canopy Bed Inspiration

Custom with Flair

An upholstered canopy bed by Coley Home allows for a fully personalized look. Consider matching the fabric with the room’s wallpaper or adding a print on the interior to set off the design.

Traditional with a Minimalist Bend

Design: MDI Luxury Design / Photo: Julia Lynn Photography

Just because you have an expansive space, doesn’t mean you need a heavy bed to match. Here a wood canopy bed with a dark stain furthers the traditional feel of the space. Drapery panels complement the bed linens to tie the whole scheme together.

Architectural Masterpiece

Design: MDI Luxury Design / Photo: Julia Lynn Photography

Pretty design details make this canopy bed one that requires its own moment. Keeping the space’s secondary elements in neutral tones lets the architecture of the bed take a front-and-center position.

Contemporary with a Soft Edge

Design: Jasmine Crockett / Photo: Hannah Lozano Photography

Contradictory? Perhaps. But only in the best way. A crisp, contemporary design is softened with an upholstered headboard. Not only does the bed draw subtle attention, but it also makes a comfortable respite to nestle up in.

Statement-Making Retreat

Design: Jasmine Crockett / Photo: Hannah Lozano Photography

For spaces with soaring ceilings, a large footprint, and plenty of light, consider going grand. Here a heavy wooden canopy bed that sits directly on the floor grounds the space with cozy appeal.

