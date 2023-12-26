Candlelight hike, snowshoe and ski events in Wisconsin in 2024

An icefall along the Red Cedar State Trail south of Menomonie is illuminated during a candlelight ski event.

Candlelight hike and ski events have become an annual tradition for many around Wisconsin. Events feature ski, snowshoe and hiking trails lighted by candles (sometimes electric, sometimes actual flames inside ice luminaries), and typically have bonfires and refreshments.

The events are weather dependent, so check park websites before heading out. For events held at state parks, a vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance. They cost $8 per day at most parks or $28 for a year and are available at park offices and self-registration stations; annual stickers also are available online at yourpassnow.com/ParkPass/wi. Some state ski trails require skiers age 16 and older have a state trails pass, which is $5 per day or $25 for the year. Some events are so popular that they now also require a free vehicle voucher for entry; vouchers must be picked up at the park office in advance and often are "sold out" before the event.

Pets are typically only permitted on hiking trails and must be on a leash at all times, but some events do not allow any pets due to the popularity of the event. Pets are not permitted on groomed ski trails, marked nature trails and in park buildings.

Here are some candlelight events to check out around Wisconsin this winter.

December

Dec. 31, Trees for Tomorrow, Eagle River: Hike or snowshoe on a trail through the forest. Afterward, there will be snacks and hot chocolate around a bonfire. Registration is encouraged. Fee is $5; free for children 5 and under. 5:30-8 p.m.

January

Jan. 5, Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab (JSOL), Janesville: Hike on a portion of JSOL's trails, then enjoy hot chocolate around an outdoor firepit. 6-8 p.m.

Jan. 5 and 6, Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, Suamico: Hike or snowshoe a 1.25-mile torch-lit trail. Online registration is required and costs $5 per person. Leashed dogs are permitted. Snowshoes available to rent. 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 6, Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo: Two trails will be lit, one for hiking and snowshoeing, one for skiing. Free refreshments and goodies will be available to enjoy around a bonfire. 6-8 p.m.

Jan. 13, Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve, Appleton: Snowshoe or hike a 1-mile trail or ski a 1.5-mile trail, both lighted by candles. Snowshoe and ski rentals are available. 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 13, Wildcat Mountain State Park, Ontario: Hike, snowshoe or ski on a 1.5-mile trail. There will also be a campfire and stargazing activity; stargazers should bring their binoculars. 5-9 p.m.

Jan. 13, Rib Mountain State Park, Wausau: Start your snowshoe hike at the Friends Gathering Space just past the park office. Some snowshoes are available to borrow, but people should bring their own if they have them. Hot drinks and marshmallows for roasting over a campfire will be available. 6-8 p.m.

Jan. 13, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Madison: Hike or snowshoe by candlelight, then warm up with hot chocolate, coffee or tea around a bonfire. Concessions will be sold. Parking and free shuttle from Ahuska Park. 4:30-7 p.m.

Jan. 13, Magee Park, Prescott: Hike or snowshoe on trails in and around Magee Park. Enjoy hot chocolate and treats around a fire. Brats, hot dogs and marshmallows will be sold to roast over the fire. Snowshoes available to rent. 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 14, Havenwoods State Forest, Milwaukee: Hike on a 0.75-mile trail, and warm up afterwards with s'mores and hot cocoa. 5-7 p.m.

Jan. 18 and 19, Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, Suamico: Hike or snowshoe a 1.25-mile torch-lit trail. Online registration is required and costs $5 per person. Leashed dogs are permitted. Snowshoes available to rent. 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 20, Goodman Park, Athelstane: Hike along frozen waterfalls, roast marshmallows or your own hot dogs and warm up with hot cocoa around a fire. Leashed dogs are welcome on the trails. $5 park entry fee. 6-8:30 p.m.

Jan. 20, Point Beach State Forest, Two Rivers: Ski or hike along a one-mile trail. There will be a fire and hot chocolate at the nature center. Dogs are allowed on the trails, but not in the buildings. 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 20, Kettle Moraine State Forest - Southern Unit, Whitewater: Hike or ski at the Nordic Skiing & Hiking Trails. There will be a bonfire, and charcoal will be available to cook out. Chili and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. Leashed dogs are allowed on the ski trails. 6-9 p.m.

Jan. 20, Warner Park, Madison: Join the candlelight hike or snowshoe followed by a bonfire. Limited snowshoes available to borrow. Tom's Coffee Truck will be onsite. Meet at the rainbow shelter. 6-8 p.m.

Jan. 26, Riverbend Nature Center, Racine: Hike, snowshoe or ski by candlelight, then enjoy complimentary hot chocolate. Ski and snowshoe rentals available. Chili dinner available to purchase; reservations required for dinner ($18/adult, $10 per child age 4-10). The event is free but donations are appreciated. 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 26, Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve, Appleton: Snowshoe or hike a 1-mile trail or ski a 1.5-mile trail, both lighted by candles. Snowshoe and ski rentals are available. 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 26, Red Cedar State Trail, Menomonie: Ski the Red Cedar Trail to see the ice wall, hike the Junction Trail or snowshoe at Riverside Park. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available to enjoy around a bonfire. 6-9 p.m.

Jan. 27, Minooka Park, Waukesha: Hike by candlelight during the annual Waukesha Janboree. Leashed dogs are permitted and park entrance is free for the day. 4-8 p.m.

Jan. 27, Whitefish Dunes State Park, Sturgeon Bay: Hike or ski (with your own cross-country skis) on the park's trails. Ice is common, so bring something to help with grip. Fires, s'mores and hot drinks will be available at the picnic shelter. 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 27, Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo: Hike or snowshoe on a 2-mile route along a segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. Snowshoes will be available to use if there's snow. There will also be a bonfire. 6-8:30 p.m.

Jan. 28, Lake Wissota State Park, Chippewa Falls: Hike or bring your own snowshoes or skis. Hot chocolate and hot cider will be available. Bring hot dogs or marshmallows to roast over campfires. Pets are now allowed. 5-7 p.m.

February

Feb. 2, MacKenzie Center, Poynette: Hike or snowshoe (a limited number will be available or bring your own). along an illuminated path. 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3, Kettle Moraine State Forest - Northern Unit, Campbellsport: Hike, ski or snowshoe at the Zillmer Trail's 1.2-mile Brown Loop. There will be fires, hot drinks and snacks available at the shelter building. Pets are prohibited. 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Feb. 3, Black River State Forest, Millston: Hike or snowshoe along a 1-mile trail, or ski along a 1.5-mile trail. There will be a bonfire and heated indoor shelter. Hot chocolate and food will be available. 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Feb. 3, Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo: Two trails will be lit, one for hiking and snowshoeing, one for skiing. Free refreshments and goodies will be available to enjoy around a bonfire. 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 3, Woodland Dunes Nature Center, Two Rivers: Snowshoe or hike along a candlelit trail, plus enjoy a bonfire, s'mores and stargazing. Admission is $8 per person or $20 for a family for non-members; registration is required by emailing jessicaj@woodlanddunes.org or calling (920) 793-4007. 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 3, Neshotah Park, Denmark: Hike or snowshoe through the prairie guided by candlelight. Enjoy treats and a roaring fire after the hike. 6-9 p.m.

Feb. 10, Interstate State Park, St. Croix Falls: Ski on one mile of the Skyline Ski Trail starting at the Ice Age Center. A 0.75-mile snowshoe trail and a 1-mile hiking trail will start at the Camp Interstate Shelter. Snowshoes will be available. There will be warming fires. Leashed pets are allowed. 5-8 p.m.

Feb. 10, Governor Thompson State Park, Crivitz: Ski, snowshoe or hike on a 1-mile trail. Hot chocolate and a campfire will be available. Admission fees are required. 6-9 p.m.

Feb. 15, Fox Brook Park, Brookfield: Take a candlelight hike around the lake. Food and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. There will be a campfire on the beach. Leashed dogs are allowed. Parks permit is required. 6-8:30 p.m.

Feb. 16, Schlitz Audubon Center, Milwaukee: Decorate a paper lantern, then stroll the nature center's lighted trails. Warm up with hot chocolate around a bonfire after. Admission is $18 for non-members; space is limited, so advance registration is recommended. 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 17, Rib Mountain State Park, Wausau: Start your snowshoe hike at the Friends Gathering Space just past the park office. Some snowshoes are available to borrow, but people should bring their own if they have them. Hot drinks and marshmallows for roasting over a campfire will be available. 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 23, Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve, Appleton: Snowshoe or hike a 1-mile trail or ski a 1.5-mile trail, both lighted by candles. Snowshoe and ski rentals are available. 5-8 p.m.

Feb. 24, Hartman Creek State Park, Waupaca: Choose from several trails for hiking and showshoeing. There will be hot chocolate and a game of Hammerschlagen around the fire. People can bring food to cook over hot grills. Leashed pets are allowed. 5-8 p.m.

Feb. 24, Hank Aaron State Trail, Milwaukee: There will be campfires along a 2-mile, family-friendly hiking trail. The Ice Age Trail mascot, Monty the Mammoth, will be available for photos. The hike is free; for a fee, hot chocolate, pastries, marshmallow roasting and s'mores will be available. 5:30-8 p.m.

Feb. 24, Wyalusing State Park, Bagley: Enjoy hiking, hot chocolate, cookies and a bonfire. A telescope will be set up for stargazing. 6-9 p.m.

Feb. 29, Retzer Nature Center, Waukesha: In addition to a self-guided candlelight hike, there will be children's activities, planetarium shows and warm beverages and treats available for purchase. Admission is $5 for everyone age 3 and older; registration is required by Feb. 27. Dogs are not permitted. 6-8:30 p.m.

March

March 9, Big Foot Beach State Park, Lake Geneva: A bonfire will follow the hike. 6-8 p.m.

Did we miss an event in your area? Email Amy Schwabe at amy.schwabe@jrn.com with details.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Candlelight hike, snowshoe, ski events in Wisconsin in 2024