T+L TOP TRAVEL ADVISOR | KENYA, RWANDA, AND SOUTH AFRICA SPECIALIST

Courtesy of Candice Heckel







Contact

Africa Endeavours

Chicago, IL

checkel@africaendeavours.com

1-312-951-8517





africaendeavours.com

instagram.com/africaendeavours









This specialist pays extra attention to pre-trip details so travelers experience a seamless safari vacation well before they leave home. On one South Africa trip, Heckel’s clients explored Cape Peninsula in a vintage WWII motorcycle sidecar, snorkeled with Cape fur seals, and ended the day with sunset drinks in the shadow of Chapman’s Peak.

Additional Specialties: Multi-generation, cultural immersion

Languages Spoken: English

Average Daily Spend: $1,000

Trip Planning Fees: Staring at $500+

Testimonial

"Every moment of our dream trip to the Okavango Delta exceeded our expectations. Candice created the exact itinerary we wanted and took care of the granular details we didn't know we needed. More than once, other guests at our accommodations asked us for advice or information, which we could provide because Candice had prepared us so well to drop into our completely immersive safari experience." — Barbara G.



For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.