A Canada Goose Parka Is Worth It: The Best Investment I’ve Made

You can't live in a cold place for your whole life and not hear about Canada Goose jackets. Growing up and going to college in the Midwest, I'd been aware of them for years before I finally decided to get one.

And as much as I didn't want to want one given the hefty price tag, Chicago winters really start to take a toll. It's a beautiful time of year in the city, don't get me wrong, but there comes a point when the joke's up and it's just straight miserable.

Since getting the Lorette Parka, every Chicago winter has been not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Instead of staying inside all winter and barely getting the mail, I look forward to taking walks, shoveling snow, ice skating, snow skiing and yes, even getting the mail.

Get the Lorette Parka Heritage for $1,650 at Canada Goose!

Most heavy-duty jackets are warm but totally kill your style. We're talking bulky, thick, covered in compartments, the like. But unless you're hiking Mount Kilimanjaro, you probably don't need (or want) all that.

The Lorette Parka is one of the most fashionable coats I've ever owned, and it doesn't sacrifice the warmth that makes Canada Goose jackets, well, Canada Goose jackets. It is a slim-fitting coat that goes down to the knees, a perfect length to protect the entire torso and upper legs from cold air.

These jackets each come with a TEI score, a number that indicates the lowest temperature the coat can handle before you get cold. The down-filled Lorette Parka functions in any temperature above -4 degrees Fahrenheit. You likely won't be in below zero temps for too long, but if you are, this jacket's got you covered!

Note: Certain Canada Goose coats can protect you in temps below -22 degrees. You definitely sacrifice style with these, but it's totally worth it for the outdoor adventurer!

The Lorette Parka both zips and buttons, and I'm telling you — cold air doesn't get through there! The chin area is also lined with fabric for maximum comfort when fully zipped. For storage, the jacket has four pockets: two interior, two exterior. The two exterior pockets are lined with fleece, perfect for those days when you forgot a thick pair of gloves (it happens!).

Another great feature is the down-filled fur hood — fur is optional, but I love it for wind-breaking and style purposes. The fur is a light brown color with touches of dark brown and black, so the parka pairs well with any boot color.

If you live in the Midwest or on the East Coast, a Canada Goose is worth it! Mind you, it wasn't quite as expensive when I bought mine years ago, but still, I hold my case! The Lorette Parka is fashioned for everyday use and functionality.

With a Canada Goose parka, winter might become your new favorite season!

