Camille Kostek recreates iconic Farrah Fawcett swimsuit photos

Camille Kostek is channeling Farrah Fawcett in her latest swimsuit collection for Swimsuits for All.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been taking to her social media to share her latest collection with the swimwear brand. Most recently, she revealed that she was inspired by Fawcett when creating a one-piece suit. In photos for the line, Kostek is nearly indistinguishable from the iconic actress.

Alongside a promotional video for the latest style, Kostek shared the Fawcett-inspired swimsuit, as well as the photo shoot. "Her iconic red suit poster shot in front of the blanket and white suit captures on the bike are some of my all time favorite swimsuit photos from the past," Kostek wrote. "Channeling her in these pieces for the campaign are some of my favorite moments on set."

The model also shared stills of the photos on her Instagram stories where her hair is styled in Fawcett's classic voluminous curls.

Kostek was thrilled to share her recreation of Fawcett's famous photo. (Photo: Instagram; Bruce McBroom/mptvimages.com)

"I have dreamt of recreating the iconic Farrah Fawcett red swimsuit poster shot. I never dreamt of doing it in my own swim collection," she wrote.

Kostek's followers couldn't get over the resemblance themselves and praised the look in her Instagram comments.

"Omg, I thought that second clip in the white suit was Farrah and not you at first! Nicely played!" one person wrote.

"You captured the Farrah Fawcett look very well!!," "I can feel the Farrah Fawcett energy," others commented. Some celebrated the tribute and even shared that seeing the red suit against the same colorful background brought back the "best childhood memories."

Safe to say, Kostek nailed the look.

