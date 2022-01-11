Camilla Cabello stuns in black bikini: 'Hashtag living life'

Camilla Cabello is living her best life.

On Monday, the 24-year-old songstress shared a photo showing herself rocking a black bikini that showed off her toned abs as she hung out on a yacht in the Dominican Republic. The second pic was a selfie with the sunset peeking over her shoulder.

"I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO," Cabello captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments to praise the star's look, with praise including, "Queen of posting pics when she’s done living life," "You're glowing" and, "A breathtaking woman."

The Cinderella star has been open in the past about her struggles with mental health. During an interview with the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk program, she admitted that if it was not for the pandemic, she would have been stuck in a cycle of anxiety.

“Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off. I was barely home. I didn‘t have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress; it wasn’t even a meltdown because I would just work through it,” Cabello explained.

“I was just exhausted in every way, and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would‘ve just been like, ’Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.‘ But I didn’t. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me,”